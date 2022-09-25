Game recap: Carolina Panthers 22, New Orleans Saints 14

But New Orleans came back and scored on an amazing, one-handed 4-yard catch by receiver Marquez Callaway to make it 22-14 with 2:22 to play. Carolina was able to recover the onside kick and run out all but 17 seconds of the clock. The Saints’ final chance ended on a Winston interception.

Rookie receiver Chris Olave had the first 100-yard game of his career with nine catches for 147 yards including a 49-yard reception. Winston was 25 for 41 for 353 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Kamara carried 15 times for 61 yards with 27 coming on his first carry. Receiver Tre’Quan Smith added four catches for 105 yards. Thomas had five catches for 49 yards before leaving.

The Saints defense turned in another strong outing just surrendering three Eddy Pineiro field goals and the Shinault score. The Panthers’ first touchdown came in the first half on a 44-yard return of an Alvin Kamara fumble. New Orleans sacked Carolina quarterback Baker Mayfield three times.