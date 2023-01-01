Game Preview: Warriors vs. Hawks – 1/2/23

A NEW CALENDAR YEAR

The Warriors tip-off 2023 at Chase Center on Monday night when they host the Atlanta Hawks. The game is the fifth of a season-long eight game homestand for the Warriors. The Dubs have won the first four games of the homestand and have an NBA-best 16-2 record at home.

Monday will be the first of two matchups between the Warriors and Hawks this season. The two teams split the season series last year, but the Dubs have won eight of the last nine over the Hawks on home court.

Warriors vs. Hawks

Monday, January 2 | Tip-off: 7 pm

WATCH: NBC Sports Bay Area (local); NBA TV & League Pass (non-local)

Listen: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

BUY TICKETS

LAST TIME OUT

Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson combined for 72 points as the Warriors defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 118-112 at Chase Center. The Dubs allowed just 16 points in the fourth quarter as they erased an eight-point deficit with under five minutes remaining in the game. » Full Game Recap

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Portland Trail Blazers

GSW ATL 19-18 17-19 9th in West 9th in East PTS: 116.4 (5th) PTS: 114.5 (14th) REB: 43.2 (16th) REB: 44.1 (10th) AST: 29.2 (1st) AST: 24.0 (21st)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Jordan Poole, Donte DiVincenzo, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

ATL: Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, AJ Griffin, John Collins and Onyeka Okongwu INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: TBD. Team Notes

ATL: TBD. Team Notes

DIVINCENZO’S IMPACT

Donte DiVincenzo recorded a season-high four steals in Friday night’s win over the Portland Trail Blazers, including one of the key plays of the night. With the Warriors up 114-112 with just under 45 seconds to go, DiVincenzo was one-on-one with Blazers guard Damian Lillard and was able to poke the ball out and come up with a steal for the Dubs.

“It’s not easy to take the ball from Damian Lillard and he did that,” Klay Thompson said about DiVincenzo’s steal. “And then hit a huge shot. Just a two-way player and that’s why we brought him on board. I’m very proud of Donte for sticking with it and he has so much great basketball ahead of him.”

Since Entering the starting lineup on Dec. 14, DiVincenzo is one of four players in the NBA to be averaging at least 12 points, six rebounds and four assists per game while shooting higher than 45 percent from 3-point range (Domantas Sabonis, Kevin Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander). Since Dec. 14, DiVincenzo’s plus-43 plus-minus is by far the most of any Warriors player, with Klay Thompson ranking second at a plus-10.

Since Dec. 5, DiVincenzo’s 1.9 steals per game Ranks third among all guards who have appeared in at least 10 games. He has also been extremely effective rebounding the ball, with his 6.8 rebounds per game since Dec. 5 ranking ninth among guards.

GSW ATL PTS: Curry (30.0) PTS: Young (27.4) REB: Looney (7.9) REB: Capela (11.9) AST: Curry (6.8) AST: Young (9.9)

ATLANTA SCOUTING REPORT

The Hawks open up 2023 with a four-game California road trip that will begin at Chase Center. The Hawks are currently on a three-game losing streak, most recently losing 130-121 to the Lakers on Friday night. Six Hawks scored in double figures, but LeBron James’ 47-point, 10-rebound, nine-assist performance was too much for Atlanta.

Two-time All-Star Trae Young leads the Hawks and currently ranks third in the NBA in assists per game (9.9 APG). He is averaging 27.4 points per game, but is shooting a career-worst 31.0 percent from 3-point range this season. His running mate in the backcourt, Dejounte Murray, who was acquired from the San Antonio Spurs in the offseason, is averaging 20.5 points per game and has his impact felt on all areas of the court. Murray is one of three players in the NBA this season to average over 20 points, six assists, five rebounds and 1.5 steals per game (Luka Doncic, James Harden). Center Clint Capela’s 4.3 offensive rebounds per game is the second most in the NBA, and his 11.9 rebounds per game ranks fourth in the NBA.