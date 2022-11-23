Game Preview: Warriors vs. Clippers – 11/23/22

BACK ON WARRIORS GROUND

Winners of their last six at home and 7-1 overall at Chase Center this season, the Warriors will be back on their home hardwood on Wednesday night as they host the Clippers. This will be the first of this season’s four head-to-head matchups between the two teams, with the three others all taking place after the calendar turns to 2023. The NorCal-SoCal Matchup will be one of contrasting styles, as the Warriors – when playing with their full squad – have provided a potent offense, particularly at home, and the Clippers come in to Chase Center with one of the league’s top defenses.

In addition to the Divisional matchup, all fans attending Wednesday’s Thanksgiving-eve Showdown with the Clippers will receive a replica 2022 NBA Championship Ring, courtesy of Rakuten.

Warriors vs. Clippers

Wednesday, November 23 | Tip-off: 7 pm

WATCH: NBC Sports Bay Area (local); ESPN (national)

Listen: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

LAST TIME OUT

Playing on the back end of a road back-to-back and without several of their veteran stars, the Warriors suffered a 128-83 loss in New Orleans on Monday. Jordan Poole scored a team-high 26 points and Jonathan Kuminga matched his season-high with 18, but it wasn’t nearly enough to keep the Dubs from their largest margin of defeat (45 points) of the season. » Full Game Recap

GSW LAC 8-10 9 to 7 11th in West 8th in West PTS: 115.7 (7th) PTS: 106.1 (30th) REB: 41.4 (25th) REB: 42.5 (22nd) AST: 29.0 (1st) AST: 22.4 (26th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Jordan Poole, Donte DiVincenzo, Jonathan Kuminga, Anthony Lamb and Kevon Looney

LAC: Reggie Jackson, Terance Mann, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Andre Iguodala (Left Hip; Injury Management) and James Wiseman (G League Assignment) are out. Team Notes

LAC: Paul George (strained right hamstring), Luke Kennard (strained right calf) and Kawhi Leonard (sprained right ankle) are out. Team Notes

RETURN OF THE SPLASH

After struggling to find consistency for most of the first month of the season, Klay Thompson has put together his best two-game stretch of the season. He scored 41 points in Sunday’s win at Houston, hitting 10 3-pointers on 13 attempts, which followed a 20-point effort in a Friday home win over the Knicks. Thompson connected on at least half of his shot attempts in each game, marking the first time this season that he has shot at least 50 percent in consecutive games. Stephen Curry’s all-around play has put him among the early season candidates for MVP, and with Thompson showing signs of returning to form, the Warriors have the look of a team ready to take a big leap forward after inconsistent showings over the first full month of the season.

GSW LAC PTS: Curry (32.2) PTS: George (23.6) REB: Looney (6.8) REB: Zubac (11.2) AST: Curry (7.1) AST: Wall (5.9)