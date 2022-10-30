Game Preview: Warriors at Pistons – 10/30/22

THAT BACK-TO-BACK LIFE

The Warriors will complete their first back-to-back of the season on Sunday as they visit the Pistons after falling to Charlotte on Saturday night. This will be the Dubs’ second game of their five-game, seven-day road trip, as well as the first of their two meetings with the Pistons. The Warriors have swept the season series with Detroit in each of the last two seasons, and they’ll look to take the first step toward doing so again on Sunday.

Warriors at Pistons

Sunday, October 30 | Tipoff: 3 pm (PT)

LAST TIME OUT

Stephen Curry had 31 points and 11 rebounds and Jordan Poole came through with 24 points off the bench, but the Warriors didn’t have enough left in the tank in Saturday’s 120-113 overtime loss to the Hornets. The Dubs overcame a 15-point deficit to take a four-point lead in overtime, and they struck first in the extra period, but the Hornets were resilient and ended the fourth quarter on aa 6-2 run and overtime on an 11-2 spurt. » Full Game Recap

GSW DET 3-3 1-5 T-9th in West T-13th in East PTS: 119.5 (5th) PTS: 109.7 (24th) REB: 43.2 (21st) REB: 44.3 (15th) AST: 29.7 (3rd) AST: 22.7 (25th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

THAT: Jaden Ivey, Cade Cunningham, Bojan Bogdanovic, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Donte DiVincenzo (left hamstring strain) and Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management) are out. Team Notes

THAT: Marvin Bagley III (right knee sprain) and Alec Burks (left navicular fracture) are out. Team Notes

MINUTES WATCH

Five Warriors players logged more than 30 minutes on Saturday: Stephen Curry (39), Klay Thompson (32), Andrew Wiggins (41), Draymond Green (35) and Jordan Poole (37). How they respond on Sunday will certainly be something to watch for as the Warriors seek their first road win of the season. But if there’s ever a time for the Dubs to show off their Strength in Numbers, the back end of a back-to-back would be it. Center James Wiseman played just five minutes in Saturday’s loss to the Hornets, and Moses Moody and Ty Jerome were each effective in their limited minutes, so don’t be surprised if Coach Kerr leans on them, as well as other reserves, on Sunday.

GSW DET PTS: Curry (30.8) PTS: Bogdanovic (23.0) REB: Wiggins/Curry (6.8) REB: Stewart (9.8) AST: Curry (6.0) AST: Cunningham (6.3)