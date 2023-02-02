Game Preview: Warriors at Nuggets – 2/2/23
TOUGH TEST TO FINISH THE TRIP
After splitting the first two games of their road trip, the Warriors will close it out on Thursday with a visit to the Mile High City. The Dubs have gone 5-5 when playing on the back end of a back-to-back, most recently winning at Cleveland with an extremely shorthanded roster last month. They’ll look to repeat that magic against a Nuggets team that owns the second best record in the NBA. This will be the second of four Golden State-Denver matchups this season, as the Nuggets took the first, 128-123, despite the Dubs making a Furious second half comeback attempt back in October.
Warriors at Nuggets
Thursday, February 2 | Tip-off: 6 pm
LAST TIME OUT
The Minnesota Timberwolves overcame a 14-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the Warriors 119-114 on Wednesday night. Stephen Curry scored a team-high 29 points and Draymond Green recorded a double-double, tallying 10 points and 12 rebounds. » Full Game Recap
Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
|GSW
|DEN
|26-25
|35-16
|7th in West
|1st in West
|PTS: 118.0 (3rd)
|PTS: 116.6 (6th)
|REB: 44.4 (10th)
|REB: 42.8 (17th)
|AST: 29.5 (1st)
|AST: 28.6 (2nd)
PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS
GSW: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green
DEN: Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic
INJURY & ROSTER NOTES
GSW: Andre Iguodala (right hip soreness) is out. Team Notes
DEN: Collin Gillespie (right lower leg fracture) and Jack White (left adductor strain) are out. Aaron Gordon (sprained left ankle) is questionable. Team Notes
BALANCED EFFORT
Seven Warriors scored in double figures on Wednesday, including all five of the team’s starters. It was just the fourth game all season that the entire starting lineup recorded 10-plus points. Stephen Curry was the only Warrior to score more than 18 points in the game, recording a team-high 29 points. Jordan Poole added 18 points, and has now scored at least 15 points in 17 of his last 18 games. Andrew Wiggins (16 points), Klay Thompson (14 points) and Draymond Green (10 points) rounded out the starting five, while Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney both added 10 points off the bench.
|GSW
|DEN
|PTS: Curry (29.7)
|PTS: Jokic (25.1)
|REB: Looney (8.6)
|REB: Jokic (11.1)
|AST: D. Green (6.8)
|AST: Jokic (10.0)
DENVER SCOUTING REPORT
The Nuggets sit atop the Western Conference with a 35-16 record, and Denver has been especially dangerous at home this season with a league-high 23 wins on their home court this season. At the center, literally, of Denver’s success this season is Nikola Jokic. The two-time reigning NBA MVP is averaging a triple-double on the season, and he leads the NBA with 16 such triple-doubles on the season, with Denver winning each of those games this season, including the Oct. 21 games at Chase Center in which he had 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Jokic is 16th in the league in scoring (25.1 ppg), second in assists (10.0 apg) and sixth in rebounding (11.1 rpg). Jokic leads the NBA’s most efficient offense (117.4 points per 100 possessions), and he’s gotten help this season from point guard Jamal Murray. After missing all of last season with a knee injury, Murray has returned and looks to be at full strength. He’s scored at least 16 points in 13 straight games, and Denver is 11-1 this season when he scores at least 25 points. Aaron Gordon’s Athletic ability compliments the playmaking of Jokic and Murray, and Michael Porter is shooting better than 40 percent on 3-pointers. Denver’s mix of veteran and youth has them with seven players averaging double figures in scoring, so the Dubs will certainly have their hands full in the finale of a three-game, four-day road trip.