Game Preview: Warriors at Nuggets – 2/2/23

TOUGH TEST TO FINISH THE TRIP

After splitting the first two games of their road trip, the Warriors will close it out on Thursday with a visit to the Mile High City. The Dubs have gone 5-5 when playing on the back end of a back-to-back, most recently winning at Cleveland with an extremely shorthanded roster last month. They’ll look to repeat that magic against a Nuggets team that owns the second best record in the NBA. This will be the second of four Golden State-Denver matchups this season, as the Nuggets took the first, 128-123, despite the Dubs making a Furious second half comeback attempt back in October.

Warriors at Nuggets

Thursday, February 2 | Tip-off: 6 pm

WATCH: NBC Sports Bay Area (local); League Pass (non-local)

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

LAST TIME OUT

The Minnesota Timberwolves overcame a 14-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the Warriors 119-114 on Wednesday night. Stephen Curry scored a team-high 29 points and Draymond Green recorded a double-double, tallying 10 points and 12 rebounds. » Full Game Recap

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

GSW DEN 26-25 35-16 7th in West 1st in West PTS: 118.0 (3rd) PTS: 116.6 (6th) REB: 44.4 (10th) REB: 42.8 (17th) AST: 29.5 (1st) AST: 28.6 (2nd)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green

DEN: Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Andre Iguodala (right hip soreness) is out. Team Notes

DEN: Collin Gillespie (right lower leg fracture) and Jack White (left adductor strain) are out. Aaron Gordon (sprained left ankle) is questionable. Team Notes

BALANCED EFFORT

Seven Warriors scored in double figures on Wednesday, including all five of the team’s starters. It was just the fourth game all season that the entire starting lineup recorded 10-plus points. Stephen Curry was the only Warrior to score more than 18 points in the game, recording a team-high 29 points. Jordan Poole added 18 points, and has now scored at least 15 points in 17 of his last 18 games. Andrew Wiggins (16 points), Klay Thompson (14 points) and Draymond Green (10 points) rounded out the starting five, while Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney both added 10 points off the bench.

GSW DEN PTS: Curry (29.7) PTS: Jokic (25.1) REB: Looney (8.6) REB: Jokic (11.1) AST: D. Green (6.8) AST: Jokic (10.0)