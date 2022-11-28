Game Preview: Warriors at Mavericks – 11/29/22

BUILDING ON THE ROAD

After losing their first eight games on the road this season, the Dubs have won two of their last three games away from home, with the one loss coming in the second night of a back-to-back where the Warriors rested Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green. On Tuesday night, the Dubs will tip-off against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center in the first of three matchups between the two teams this season. It will be the first time the teams meet since the Dubs defeated the Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals before going on to win the 2022 NBA Finals.

Warriors at Mavericks

Tuesday, November 29 | Tipoff: 4:30 pm PT

WATCH: NBC Sports Bay Area (local); TNT

Listen: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

LAST TIME OUT

Draymond Green scored a season-high 19 points while adding 11 assists and zero turnovers in the Dubs’ 137-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. The Warriors scored a season-high 47 first-quarter points in the win. » Full Game Recap

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

GSW DAL 11 to 10 9-10 9th in West 11th in West PTS: 117.8 (3rd) PTS: 109.1 (26th) REB: 42.2 (24th) REB: 38.1 (30th) AST: 29.9 (1st) AST: 21.2 (28th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

DAL: Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith and Dwight Powell INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Andre Iguodala (Left Hip; Injury Management) and James Wiseman (G League Assignment) are out. Team Notes

DAL: TBD. Team Notes

SHARING THE ROCK

The Warriors currently lead the NBA in assists, dishing out 29.9 assists per game. It is not unfamiliar territory for the Dubs, who have led the league in assists in six of the past eight seasons. But the team has been on a different level as of late. The Dubs have recorded 30-plus assists in seven of their last eight games and now have a league-leading 13 games with at least 30 assists this season. Since Nov. 10, Draymond Green’s 9.0 assists per game is ranked fourth in the NBA.

GSW DAL PTS: Curry (31.4) PTS: Doncic (33.1) REB: Looney (6.9) REB: Doncic (8.7) AST: D. Green (7.2) AST: Doncic (8.4)

DALLAS SCOUTING REPORT

The Mavericks come into Tuesday’s game with a four-game losing streak, most recently falling 124-115 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night. Luka Doncic recorded a team-high 27 points and 12 assists, and Christian Wood added 21 points off the bench, but ultimately the Mavs couldn’t overcome a 41-point first quarter from the Bucks.

Tuesday’s game will be a matchup of conflicting styles, as the Warriors rank second in the NBA in pace, averaging 103.0 possessions per 48 minutes, while the Mavericks rank last in the league in pace.