Game Preview: USC Football Hosts Rival Notre Dame for First Time since 2018 in Coliseum Finale

The Trojans will have their hands full Saturday as they will be tasked with Defending Irish tight end Michael Mayer. USC defensive coordinator Alex the Grinch described Mayer as the best tight end in the country – and the junior has the statistics this season to live up to the billing. The tight end is Notre Dame’s No. 1 Threat on offense, as he leads the team in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

USC has struggled this season when it had to defend a powerful tight end. Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid was the deciding factor in the Trojans’ sole loss of the season. It will be critical for USC’s defense to show growth and limit Mayer’s impact on Saturday.

“You can come up with a lot of ingredients. You can put two guys on him and one of the two, if not both of them, are going to have to get him on the ground,” Grinch said of Mayer. “Now, he obviously gets a vote and he’s elite at finding ways to, similar to issues we’ve had in the past, is [tight ends] have a tendency not to just fall on first contact. We try to convince the guys it’s not open to the tackles, you’re not by yourself.”