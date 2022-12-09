Game Preview: Pacers vs Wizards

Friday, Dec. 9 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Game Preview

The Pacers are finally back home. After a seven-game Western Conference road trip — the franchise’s longest trip since 1986 — the Blue & Gold will be back in the friendly confines of Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, tipping off a four-game homestand.

First up for Indiana (13-12) is a Matchup with the Washington Wizards (11-14). The two teams have already met twice this season, with the road team winning each contest.

The Pacers went 2-5 on a challenging road trip that featured six games against teams currently with a .500 record or better. The road trip was made even more challenging by injuries, as three starters and two reserves missed at least one game on the trip.

The schedule is less demanding for the next few weeks, as 9 of Indiana’s next 13 games are at home. Although they faced adversity on the road trip, the team still managed to return home above .500. Pacers head Coach Rick Carlisle also had high praise for how the Squad remained together amid all the Trials the road trip presented.

“We have great guys,” Carlisle said. “They go hard, love to play and love playing with each other. I’ve had a lot of different teams over the years. This team is as likable a group of guys and as loveable a group of guys to Coach as I’ve ever had. And I’ve had a Championship team, too.”

The Wizards have faced plenty of challenges lately as well. Washington has dropped seven of eight entering Friday’s game in Indiana. All-Star guard Bradley Beal exited just three minutes into Sunday’s loss to the Lakers and will be sidelined at least a week, so he’ll miss the game against the Pacers.

In his absence, Washington will rely heavily on big men Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma. The 7-3 Porzingis is averaging 22.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game. The 6-9 Kuzma, meanwhile, is averaging a career-best 20.6 points to go along with 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Projected Starters

Pacers: G – Tyrese Haliburton, G – Andrew Nembhard, F – Buddy Hield, F – Aaron Nesmith C – Myles Turner

Wizards: G – Monte Morris, G – Corey Kispert, F – Deni Avdija, F – Kyle Kuzma, C – Kristaps Porzingis

Injury Report

Pacers: Jalen Smith – questionable (sore right knee), Chris Duarte – out (left ankle sprain), Daniel Theis – out (right knee surgery) Wizards: TBD

Last Meeting

October 28, 2022: Myles Turner and Buddy Hield combined for 52 points to lead Indiana to a 127-117 win on Friday night in Washington.

Playing just his second NBA game in nine months, Turner tallied 27 points and 10 rebounds, going 7-for-14 from the field, 3-for-4 from 3-point range, and 10-for-10 from the free throw line . He also swatted five shots, moving past Roy Hibbert for fourth place on the Pacers’ career blocks list.

“I felt like I was just trying to get my feet back up under me that first game and just timing was off,” Turner said. “But I’m a professional. I snapped back quickly and it was a great night for me.”

Hield, meanwhile, scored 25 points for the second straight game and stayed hot from beyond the arc, knocking down 5-of-9 3-point attempts.

Tyrese Haliburton was excellent as well, recording his fifth straight double-double with 25 points and 12 assists.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 31 points and also tallied seven rebounds and four assists. Kristaps Porzingis added 22 points and six rebounds, while Kyle Kuzma registered 18 points and nine boards.

Noteworthy

The Pacers and Wizards will conclude their regular season series in Washington on Feb. 11.

Indiana is 2-3 on the season when playing on the first night of a back-to-back. The Pacers will host Brooklyn on Saturday.

Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard and Wizards guard Corey Kispert were teammates on the 2020-21 Gonzaga team that went 31-1 and was a runner up in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Broadcast Information (TV and Radio Listings >>)

TV: Bally Sports Indiana – Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan – Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Eddie Gill (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

