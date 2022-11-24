Game Preview: Pacers vs Nets

Friday, Nov. 25 at 8:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Game Preview

The Indiana Pacers (10-7) aim to break a tied season series against the Brooklyn Nets (9-10) Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Indiana beat Brooklyn 125-116 on Oct. 29 before falling to the Nets 116-109 on Oct. 31. Both games were played in New York. The Pacers are coming off a 115-101 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, which snapped a five-game winning streak. In the loss, the Pacers trailed almost the entire game after falling behind by 17 points in the first quarter. Pacers center Myles Turner scored 31 points in the game and rookie Bennedict Mathurin added 21 points off the bench.

The Timberwolves’ big-man tandem of Rudy Gobert (21 points, 16 rebounds) and Karl Anthony-Towns (23 points, 11 rebounds) dominated, as the Pacers were outscored 74-38 in the paint and out-rebounded 50-30 overall . After a shaky start to its season, the Nets have improved their play in recent weeks, including winning three of their last four games.

On Wednesday, the Nets beat the Toronto Raptors 112-98 on 29 points from Kyrie Irving, 15 points from Royce O’Neale (five 3-pointers) and 14 points and 12 rebounds from Nic Claxton. Former NBA MVP Kevin Durant was held to 12 points. This season, Irving is averaging 25.5 points per game and 4.2 assists and Durant is putting up 28.8 points per contest, 6.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Brooklyn is averaging 111.3 points per game while giving up 111.8 compared to Indiana’s 116.8 points scored per game and 114.1 given up.

Projected Starters

Pacers: G – Tyrese Haliburton, G – Buddy Hield, F – Aaron Nesmith, F – Jalen Smith, C – Myles Turner Nets: G – Ben Simmons, G – Kyrie Irving, F – Kevin Durant, F – Royce O’Neal C – Nic Claxton

Injury Report

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson – questionable (left ankle sprain), Andrew Nembhard – questionable (left knee bruise), Chris Duarte – out (left ankle sprain), Daniel Theis – out (right knee surgery). Nets: Seth Curry – out (left ankle injury management), TJ Warren – out (left foot injury recovery), Yuta Watanabe – out (right hamstring tightness).

Last Meeting

October 31, 2022: Coming off a loss to Indiana two days prior, Durant scored 36 points in a 116-109 Brooklyn win against the Pacers on Halloween. The Nets jumped out to an early 33-18 lead in the first quarter before the Pacers stormed back late to tie the game halfway through the final frame. Despite keeping it close down the stretch, including trailing 112-109 with 1:43 remaining, an Irving floater and free throws by Durant closed the game in the waning seconds.

Chris Duarte led the Pacers with 30 points and Hield chipped in 22. Two key players did not take the floor due to injury, as Nesmith did not play for the Pacers and Simmons sat out for the Nets. Indiana shot 47.3 percent in the game to Brooklyn’s 53.8 percent. The Pacers struggled to take care of the ball, turning it over 24 times to the Nets’ 19 giveaways.

Noteworthy

In the first Matchup of the season with the Nets, the Pacers set a franchise record for 3-pointers made in a game with 23.

The Pacers have a record of 7-2 in November.

Mathurin’s career high for points in a game (32) was scored against the Nets on Oct. 29.

Broadcast Information (TV and Radio Listings >>)

TV: Bally Sports Indiana – Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan – Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Eddie Gill (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

