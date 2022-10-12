Game Preview: Pacers vs Knicks (Preseason)

Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Game Preview

For the second time this preseason, the Pacers and Knicks will square off, this time at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Indiana will be hoping for a different result this time around, after the Knicks rolled to a 131-114 win on Friday night at Madison Square Garden. New York’s physical style posed problems for the Blue & Gold, scoring 32 points off 19 Indiana turnovers.

Playing the Knicks for a second straight game will be a good test for how the Pacers’ young roster is able to bounce back after facing adversity.

Fans got a sneak peek at Sunday’s annual FanJam event, but Wednesday will mark the first time Pacers fans can watch the 2022-23 team in game action. It will also be the first time 2022 draft picks Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard, and Kendall Brown play in a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Mathurin, the sixth overall pick, has displayed his scoring prowess so far this preseason. The Montreal native has averaged 17 points over Indiana’s first two exhibitions on 12-of-25 shooting (48 percent).

Projected Starters

Pacers: G – Tyrese Haliburton, G – Chris Duarte, F – Buddy Hield, F – Jalen Smith, C – Myles Turner

Knicks: G – Jalen Brunson, G – Cam Reddish, F – RJ Barrett, F – Julius Randle, C – Mitchell Robinson

Injury Report

Pacers: Aaron Nesmith – out (plantar fascia), Daniel Theis – out (rest)

Last Meeting

October 7, 2022: The Knicks used a 46-point second quarter to pull ahead for good en route to a 131-114 preseason win over the Pacers at Madison Square Garden.

“I thought our team played well in two of the four quarters and New York was pretty good in all four and really exceptional in the second and fourth,” Pacers head Coach Rick Carlisle said.

Obi Toppin scored 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting (4-of-7 from beyond the arc) for New York, while RJ Barrett added 18.

Tyrese Haliburton led Indiana with 20 points and seven assists in 24 minutes on Friday, going 6-for-10 from the field and 6-for-6 from the free throw line. Rookie guard Bennedict Mathurin added 19 points in 18 minutes on 7-of-15 shooting (2-of-3 from 3-point range).

Noteworthy

The Pacers announced on Thursday night that they have signed Trevelin Queen to a two-way contract. The 25-year-old guard out of New Mexico State was the G League MVP and Finals MVP last season while on a two-way contract with Houston.

Indiana will face New York three times in the 2022-23 regular season, hosting New York at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Dec. 18 and April 5 and visiting Madison Square Garden on Jan. 11.

Langston Galloway, a member of the Pacers’ training camp roster, made his NBA debut with the Knicks and played two seasons in New York from 2014-16.

TV: Bally Sports Indiana – Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)