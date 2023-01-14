Game Preview: Pacers vs Grizzlies

Saturday, Jan. 14 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Game Preview

After a last-second loss on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Pacers (23-20) will try to bounce back on Saturday, when they take the floor for their second home game in as many nights.

It won’t be an easy task, however, as Indiana faces off against the red-hot Memphis Grizzlies (28-13), who have won eight straight games.

Despite missing three starters, the Pacers were in a position to pick up a seventh straight home win on Friday against Atlanta, leading the Hawks by as many as nine in the fourth quarter. But the Hawks rallied and ultimately won 113-111 on John Collins’ putback in the final second.

The Pacers will be shorthanded again on Saturday, as star point guard Tyrese Haliburton is out for at least two weeks with elbow and knee injuries and starting center Myles Turner is likely to miss his third straight contest with back spasms. Starting forward Aaron Nesmith could potentially return after missing the last two games with a non-COVID illness.

With Haliburton and Turner sidelined, the Pacers are relying more heavily on their young talent. Rookie of the Year candidate Bennedict Mathurin slid into a starring role on Friday, scoring a team-high 26 points. Second-year big man Isaiah Jackson also had a big night filling in for Turner, tallying 10 points, 10 rebounds, and a career-high seven blocks.

The Pacers will also need Rookie guard Andrew Nembhard to take on a larger role as long as Haliburton is out. The 22-year-old Canadian slid over to the point on Friday and tallied six points, six rebounds, and five assists, but struggled with his shot, going 2-for-16 from the field and 1-for-6 from 3- point range.

The Grizzlies are the hottest team in the NBA and the only team in the league that has yet to lose in 2023. Memphis has reeled off eight straight victories, with its last loss coming on Dec. 27.

All-Star point guard Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies. The 23-year-old high-flyer ranks 10th in the league in scoring (27.6 points per game) and fifth in assists (7.9 per contest). Morant missed two games over the last week with a sore thigh, but returned on Wednesday against San Antonio and showed no signs of rust, dropping 38 points on 14-of-25 shooting.

While the Pacers would love to see a little more Offensive production from Nembhard, slowing down Morant will be the defensive-minded guard’s primary objective on Saturday.

Projected Starters

Pacers: G – Andrew Nembhard, G – Chris Duarte, F – Bennedict Mathurin, F – Buddy Hield, C – Isaiah Jackson Grizzlies: G – Ja Morant, G – Desmond Bane, G – Dillon Brooks, F – Jaren Jackson Jr., C – Steven Adams

Injury Report

Pacers: Aaron Nesmith – questionable (non-COVID illness), Myles Turner – questionable (back spasms), Kendall Brown – out (right Tibia stress reaction), Tyrese Haliburton – out (left elbow sprain/left knee bone contusion), Daniel Theis – out (right knee surgery) Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks – questionable (sore right ankle), Brandon Clarke – questionable (sore left hip), Danny Green – out (left knee surgery recovery), John Konchar – out (non-COVID illness)

Last Meeting

March 24, 2022: The Grizzlies made 21 3-pointers and cruised to a 133-103 win over Indiana in Memphis.

Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 30 points, going 12-for-15 from the field and 5-for-7 from beyond the arc. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 20 points while going 4-for-7 from distance and De’Anthony Melton added 19 off the bench on 5-of-9 3-point shooting.

Lance Stephenson had a team-high 25 points for Indiana, going 10-for-15 from the field and 5-for-5 from 3-point range. Fellow reserve Terry Taylor added 17 points in the loss, but the outcome was never in doubt as the Pacers never led and trailed by as many as 38.

“We didn’t come ready to play physically,” Taylor said. “They came out and set the tone early.”

Noteworthy

Indiana is 6-1 on the season when playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Grizzlies swept the season series with Indiana last season for the first time since 2015-16. Prior to last season, the Pacers had swept Memphis in three of the four previous seasons.

Memphis’ roster features four players that played high school or college basketball in Indiana: Desmond Bane (Richmond), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Park Tudor/La Lumiere), John Konchar (Purdue Fort Wayne), and Jake LaRavia (Lawrence Central).

Grizzlies Assistant Coach David McClure was on the Pacers staff under Nate McMillan from 2016-19.

