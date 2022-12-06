Game Preview: Pacers at Timberwolves

The Longest Indiana Pacers road trip since 1986 will come to a close on Wednesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.

Indiana (13-11) enters game seven of its away span coming off one of its most impressive wins of the season.

Despite missing star point guard Tyrese Haliburton and starting center Myles Turner, along with TJ McConnell, James Johnson, Chris Duarte and Daniel Theis, the Pacers posted a 112-104 win over the Defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors on Monday night.

A week after hitting a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to beat the Los Angeles Lakers, Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard had a career night across the board – recording 31 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds in 41 minutes — against the Warriors.

Nembhard, the 31st overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft from Gonzaga, was the first Pacers rookie to record 30+ points and 10+ assists in a game since Jamaal Tinsley on March 5, 2002, and the third ever to do it.

Also notable, the Pacers – with Nembhard at point – held Stephen Curry, who entered the night fourth in the NBA in scoring at 30.8 points per game, to just 12 points on 3-of-17 shooting (2-of-10 from 3 -point range).

Indiana trailed 100-99 with 4:42 remaining before a 10-2 Pacers run – on two 3-pointers from Nembhard – put the visitors ahead by seven with 2:36 remaining. From there, the Pacers managed to move to 5-0 on the second legs of back-to-backs this season.

The loss snapped a 10-game home winning streak for the Warriors.