Game Preview: Pacers at Nets

Monday, Oct. 31 at 7:30 PM ET at Barclays Center

Game Preview

The Pacers (3-4) will close out a five-game road trip on Halloween night in Brooklyn, when they take on the Nets (1-5) for the second time in three nights. Indiana prevailed 125-116 on Saturday in the first half of the two-game set at Barclays Center.

Even while holding out Veterans Myles Turner and TJ McConnell as well as third-year forward Aaron Nesmith as a precaution on the second night of a back-to-back, the Blue & Gold lit up the nets in Brooklyn. The Pacers went 23-for-46 from 3-point range in the win, two more Threes than they had ever made in any previous game in franchise history.

Bennedict Mathurin continued his stellar start to his rookie season, pouring in a new career-high 32 points off the bench while going 6-for-9 from 3-point range and 10-for-10 from the free throw line. Mathurin’s 21 points per game ranks second among all rookies, trailing only Orlando’s Paolo Banchero, the number-one pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. He is shooting a blistering 43.2 percent from 3-point range and averaging nearly six free throw attempts per game.

The Nets, meanwhile, continue to get big numbers from Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but little production from anywhere else on the roster. Durant (32 points per game) and Irving (30.5) are two of 11 NBA players currently averaging 30 or more points per game, but nevertheless, Brooklyn has dropped five of six games to open the season.

That trend continued in Saturday’s loss, where Durant and Irving combined for 61 points but no one else totaled more than 11 for the Nets.

Projected Starters

Pacers: G – Tyrese Haliburton, G – Chris Duarte, F – Buddy Hield, F – Jalen Smith, C – Myles Turner

Nets: G – Kyrie Irving, G – Ben Simmons, F – Kevin Durant, F – Royce O’Neale, C – Nic Claxton

Injury Report

Pacers: TJ McConnell – questionable (sore right knee) Aaron Nesmith – questionable (sore right foot), Daniel Theis – out (sore right knee)

Nets: TJ Warren – out (left foot injury recovery)

Last Meeting

October 29, 2022: The Pacers set a franchise record with 23 3-pointers en route to a 125-116 win in Brooklyn.

Bennedict Mathurin scored a team-high 32 points off the bench, a rookie franchise record for points by a reserve, going 6-for-9 from 3-point range and 10-for-10 from the free throw line.

“I watched (Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving) growing up, and I felt like Tonight was an opportunity for me to show out,” Mathurin said after the win. “And I think I did pretty well.”

Tyrese Haliburton added 26 points while going 6-for-9 from distance and also tallied eight assists, six rebounds, and three steals.

Buddy Hield flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 17 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists while going 5-for-11 from 3-point range. Isaiah Jackson filled up the stat sheet with 18 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block.

Irving led all scorers with 35 points in the loss, going 13-for-21 from the field and 5-for-11 from 3-point range. Durant added 26 points, five rebounds, and five blocks.

Noteworthy

With his next win, Pacers head Coach Rick Carlisle will pass Jack Ramsay for 14th place on the all-time wins list.

Pacers center Myles Turner is seven blocks away from reaching 1,000 for his career.

The Nets’ roster features two former Pacers in Edmond Sumner (2017-21) and TJ Warren (2019-22). Sumner was active but did not see the floor on Saturday, while Warren still has not played since Dec. 29, 2020 while dealing with issues with his left foot.

Tickets

After a five-game road trip, the Pacers will return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse to host Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat on Friday, Nov. 4 at 7:00 PM ET. Find Tickets >>

Broadcast Information (TV and Radio Listings >>)

TV: Bally Sports Indiana – Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)