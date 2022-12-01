Game Preview: Pacers at Jazz

If December’s results resemble November, the Indiana Pacers have a lot to look forward to before the turn of the new year.

The Pacers (12-9) enter Friday’s game at the Utah Jazz (13-11) having gone 7-3 over its last 10 games and 9-4 last month – the third-best winning percentage of any NBA team in November.

On Wednesday, the Pacers fell to the Sacramento Kings 137-114 while the Jazz snapped a five-game losing streak by topping the Los Angeles Clippers 125-112.

Against the Kings, the Pacers fell behind by double digits early and couldn’t climb back. The Pacers gave up a season-high 44 points in the third quarter and trailed by as many as 32 points in the final frame.

Jalen Smith and Rookie Bennedict Mathurin each scored 22 points to lead the Pacers against the Kings, but Smith exited the game in the third quarter due to a facial contusion.

Pacers Coach Rick Carlisle after the game said the 31-8 fastbreak point differential was the difference in the loss to the Kings. The Pacers average the second-most in the league at 17.9 and the eight transition points on Wednesday were the fewest by the Pacers in a game this season.