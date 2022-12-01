Game Preview: Pacers at Jazz
Friday, Dec. 2 at 9:00 PM ET at Vivint Arena
If December’s results resemble November, the Indiana Pacers have a lot to look forward to before the turn of the new year.
The Pacers (12-9) enter Friday’s game at the Utah Jazz (13-11) having gone 7-3 over its last 10 games and 9-4 last month – the third-best winning percentage of any NBA team in November.
On Wednesday, the Pacers fell to the Sacramento Kings 137-114 while the Jazz snapped a five-game losing streak by topping the Los Angeles Clippers 125-112.
Against the Kings, the Pacers fell behind by double digits early and couldn’t climb back. The Pacers gave up a season-high 44 points in the third quarter and trailed by as many as 32 points in the final frame.
Jalen Smith and Rookie Bennedict Mathurin each scored 22 points to lead the Pacers against the Kings, but Smith exited the game in the third quarter due to a facial contusion.
Pacers Coach Rick Carlisle after the game said the 31-8 fastbreak point differential was the difference in the loss to the Kings. The Pacers average the second-most in the league at 17.9 and the eight transition points on Wednesday were the fewest by the Pacers in a game this season.
Utah started the season on a tear, holding a 10-3 record to lead the Western Conference, but have struggled as of late going 3-8 over its last 11 games.
Against the Clippers, 2021 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson dropped a season-high 33 points while Collin Sexton added 21 points and Lauri Markkanen chipped in 23 points.
Part of the losing streak can be attributed to Mike Conley Jr. not being able to go for the Jazz since Nov. 19 due to a left leg injury. This season, the Jazz have a record of 11-6 with Conley – who leads the team at 7.9 assists per game – on the floor but just 2-5 without him.
In September, the Jazz were involved in two blockbuster trades that reshaped their roster as All-Stars Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland) and Rudy Gobert (Minnesota) left Utah and the team acquired Markkanen and Sexton from the Cavaliers and Malik Beasley from the Timberwolves on top of a slew of draft picks.
Five players are averaging double-digit scoring for the Pacers and six players are doing the same for the Jazz.
Markkanen leads the Jazz in scoring with 22.2 points per game while Clarkson is scoring 19 consistently and Beasley is averaging 14 per game.
Point guard Tyrese Haliburton tops the Pacers with 19.9 points per game followed by Mathurin (19.1), Myles Turner (18.0), Buddy Hield (17.2) and Jalen Smith (10.9).
Haliburton leads the NBA in assists, averaging 11.3, and has double-digit assist numbers in seven straight games.
Both teams Heavily rely on their bench, as the Pacers are leading the league with 43 points per game from reserves and the Jazz are second averaging 42.3 off the pine.
Utah has been a high-scoring team this year, averaging the fifth-most points at 117.0 while the Pacers are eighth at 115.6.
Indiana and Utah rank among the top 3-point shooting teams in the NBA, as the Jazz have made the third-most treys with 352 and the Pacers are fourth sinking 306.
Indiana swept the season series against Utah 2-0 during the 2021-2022 season.
Projected Starters
Pacers: G – Tyrese Haliburton, G – Buddy Hield, F – Aaron Nesmith, F – Jalen Smith, C – Myles Turner
Jazz: G – Collin Sexton, G – Jordan Clarkson, F – Lauri Markkanen, F – Jarred Vanderbilt, C – Kelly Olynyk
Injury Report
Pacers: Jalen Smith – questionable (facial contusion), Chris Duarte – out (left ankle sprain), Daniel Theis – out (right knee surgery)
Jazz: Mike Conley – out (left knee strain), Rudy Gay – out (left finger sprain)
Last Meeting
Jan. 8, 2022: Domantas Sabonis scored a career-high 42 points while Lance Stephenson recorded a career-best 14 assists as the Pacers earned a 125-113 win over the Jazz, snapping a six-game losing streak.
Donovan Mitchell scored 36 points to lead the Jazz to go along with nine assists, former Pacers Bojan Bogdanovic scored 21 points and Clarkson chipped in 18 points.
The Pacers shot 56 percent in the first half to lead 61-52 at intermission before the Jazz used a 12-0 run to cut it to 70-69 halfway through the third.
In the final frame, an 8-0 run helped the Pacers to a 108-97 edge and the Jazz failed to make a comeback.
Both teams were missing players, as former two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert sat out due to COVID-19 Protocols and the Pacers were without six players (five due to health and safety protocols).
Noteworthy
- Tyrese Haliburton broke the franchise record for most double-digit assist games in a row by recording his seventh straight on Wednesday. The previous record of six was held by Don Buse and set during the 1976-1977 season.
- Bennedict Mathurin has scored at least 20 points in five of the last six games. He leads all Rookies in total points scored with 403 through 21 games.
- Mike Conley Jr. attended Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis where he led the program to three straight state titles and an overall record of 103-7. Conley went on to play at Ohio State University with Lawrence North teammate Greg Oden, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2007 draft, who is currently director of basketball operations at Butler University.
- The Jazz’s Talen Horton-Tucker was teammates with Haliburton at Iowa State University.
- This is the fourth game on the Pacers’ seven-game road trip, the longest span of away games for the franchise since 1986.
