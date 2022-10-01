Game Preview: Keys To No. 6 USC Football’s Home Matchup Against Arizona State

Judging off of wins and losses alone, it might be easy to overlook Arizona State given its 1-3 record. The team is also under new leadership as running backs Coach Shaun Aguano has taken over as the interim head coach. However, the Sun Devils are coming to Los Angeles as a team with nothing to lose, which can lead to trouble. “Everyone either wants to play at USC or play against USC,” head Coach Lincoln Riley said this week. The Trojans must stay focused for 60 minutes and play smart, disciplined football.