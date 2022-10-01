Game Preview: Keys To No. 6 USC Football’s Home Matchup Against Arizona State
Football | September 30, 2022
Who: USC vs Arizona State
Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
When: Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 pm PT on ESPN
All-time series: USC leads, 24-14
Last meeting: Arizona State won 31-16 in Tempe in 2021
Arizona State Player Spotlight:
Quarterback Emory Jones:
Mobile quarterback who transferred to ASU from Florida this past offseason
So far in 2022:
Passing – 66/110 for 818 yards, 3 touchdowns, 2 interceptions
Rushing – 12 yards on 32 carries, 3 rushing touchdowns
Jones’ 6 touchdowns Ranks 11th in the Pac-12
His two interceptions on the year came last week against Utah
Linebacker Kyle Soelle:
Has 51 tackles and 2 interceptions so far in 2022
Ranks second in FBS in tackles and leads the Pac-12
Sole Pac-12 player with 40+ tackles
On pace for 153 tackles this season
Preview Podcast:
Keys to the Game:
Focus on the task at hand
Judging off of wins and losses alone, it might be easy to overlook Arizona State given its 1-3 record. The team is also under new leadership as running backs Coach Shaun Aguano has taken over as the interim head coach. However, the Sun Devils are coming to Los Angeles as a team with nothing to lose, which can lead to trouble. “Everyone either wants to play at USC or play against USC,” head Coach Lincoln Riley said this week. The Trojans must stay focused for 60 minutes and play smart, disciplined football.
Take advantage of ASU’s defensive struggles
USC’s offense struggled to find a rhythm in Corvallis and was held to a season-low 17 points. Heading into Saturday’s matchup, ASU’s defense allows an average of 377 yards per game and allows its opponents an average conversion rate of 41.7% on third downs. It will be key for USC’s offense to capitalize on this week’s opponent and find the rhythm it lost against Oregon State. Quarterback Caleb Williams should look to get his receivers involved early and often.
-
Limit quarterback mobility
While Emory Jones is not quite off to the start he had in 2021 at Florida, he has the ability to impact the game both through the air and on the ground. The Trojans must play disciplined football and protect the edge on Saturday. ASU’s offense has struggled so far in 2022, so don’t give the Sun Devils an opportunity to come to life with Jones’ dual-threat capabilities.
