Game Picks for the Divisional round

Alyssa Barbieri (4-2): Bills 28, Bengals 27

There’s going to be a lot of emotions associated with this game. The Winner of this game could very well be the AFC representative in the Super Bowl. While the Bills haven’t looked quite themselves, this is the game where they get things right and edge out the Bengals to punch their ticket to the AFC Championship. #WinItForDamar

Brendan Sugrue (3-3): Bills 35, Bengals 27

Reports out of Buffalo say that Damar Hamlin has been spending more and more time at the Bills facility over the last week. I don’t know if he will be able to be in attendance for Sunday’s game, but I expect his presence will give the Bills a jolt. Cincinnati is extremely talented and the Bills aren’t exactly playing their best ball, but they’re going to win this one for their teammate.

Ryan Fedrau (5-1): Bills 37, Bengals 34

Both the Bills and the Bengals struggled against backup quarterbacks last week. This week, offense will be the story, as both Buffalo and Cincinnati will put up 30+ points. Josh Allen had his first multiple-interception playoff game in his career last week, which has been the story of his season. He is going to turn things around going forward. I’m not saying he won’t turn the football over again this playoffs, but he’s going to play a lot better and smarter than he did last week. I’ve gone back and forth with who I see winning this game, but in a close, competitive game, I’m picking the Bills going on to the AFC Championship. I won’t be shocked if the Bengals win though.