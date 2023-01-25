GAME ON! Men’s Basketball Hosts IUPUI on Wednesday at Gates

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – While campus is closed on Wednesday (Jan. 25), the Mastodon men’s basketball game vs. IUPUI at the Gates Sports Center will be played as scheduled.

Game Day Information

Who: Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-8, 5-5 Horizon League) vs. IUPUI Jaguars (3-18, 0-10 Horizon League)

When: Wednesday, January 25 | 7 pm ET

Where: Fort Wayne, Ind. | Gates Sports Center

Live Stats: Link

Watch: ESPN+

Talent: Josh Ayen, Michael Kibiloski

Radio: 1380 AM The Fan | Listen

Talent: Brett Rump, Justin Kenny

Game Notes (PDF): Purdue Fort Wayne | IUPUI

Series Record: IUPUI leads 27-17

ABOUT IUPUI:

// The Jaguars are looking for their first Horizon League win of the season. They just missed out on a win at home over Oakland, falling in overtime.

‘DONS AND ENDS:

// The Mastodon coaching staff will wear sneakers for the game against IUPUI as part of the American Cancer Society and NABC’s Coaches vs. Cancer Suits And Sneakers Week. During Suits And Sneakers Week, coaches from all levels of the sport will wear specially designed Coaches vs. Cancer Suits And Sneakers apparel along with their favorite sneakers on the sidelines to raise awareness about the American Cancer Society’s fight against cancer.

// Jarred Godfrey is the only active player in NCAA Division I men’s basketball with 1,900 points, 500 rebounds, 400 assists and 200 3-pointers. Since 1992-93 only 24 student-athletes have finished with such a career stat line. The list includes Shabazz Napier, Jameer Nelson, Eddie House and Kerry Kittles. (per sports-reference.com)

… when Godfrey gets seven more rebounds (to get to 600), the group will then be 12 players including Godfrey.

// Jarred Godfrey is the all-time leader in games played in program history. He played in his 142nd career game on Jan. 21st at Northern Kentucky to pass Cameron Benford (2017-22) for the mark.

// Wednesday’s game will be the second for the ‘Dons at the Gates Sports Center this season. Purdue Fort Wayne defeated Oakland on Dec. 3 in OT is ESPNU.

// Jarred Godfrey has seven games of 20 or more points this season. He has 32 career games of 20 or more points.

// Ra Kpedi on the season has six double-digit rebound games, including double-doubles at Northwestern (Nov. 18), vs. Oakland (Dec. 3) and vs. Cleveland State (Jan. 16).

// The ‘Dons have had 12 or fewer turnovers in five of the last seven games.

// The ‘Dons are 11-0 this season when scoring 71 or more points in a game.

// The ‘Dons have held a lead in every game this season.

// Per sports-reference.com, Ra Kpedi leads the Horizon League in Offensive rebounding percentage at 15.9 percent. He has a league-best 79 Offensive boards.

// Jarred Godfrey owns 1,936 career points, second place in program history. The only Mastodon ahead of Godfrey is his former teammate John Konchar. Konchar sits in first place in program history with 2,065 points.

// Jarred Godfrey owns 593 rebounds, sixth in program history. When he reaches 603 rebounds he’ll enter the top five in program history. He is already in the top five in points, assists, steals, field goals, free throws and 3-pointers.

// Jarred Godfrey is shooting 91.9 percent (79-of-86) from the free throw line this season, 9th in the nation. Only once in program history has a player made 50 or more free throws in a season and finished at 90 percent or better. That was Ben Botts in 2009-09, making 65-of-71 (91.5 percent).

// Ra Kpedi has won the opening tip in 18-of-22 games this season. They also won the tip in overtime against Oakland (Dec. 3).

// The ‘Dons are 15th in the Nation in 3-pointers per game (9.8).

// The ‘Dons are 10th in the Nation in 3-point defense with teams shooting just 28.0 percent against them from three.

// Jarred Godfrey (1,936), Damian Chong Qui (1,473), Anthony Roberts (1.472), and Bobby Planutis (1,113) have each scored 1,000 career NCAA points. Deonte Billups (965) could enter that group this season.

// The ‘Dons have 13 games of double-digit Offensive rebounds this season.

~ Feel The Rumble ~