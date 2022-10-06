Game of Irons blends sport and dining

Golf fans who are seeking a fun and spacious indoor golfing experience can head to Oak Brook.

Game of Irons is the newest golf simulator concept in the market. The entertainment complex features two floors of simulators as well as the 7 Iron Bar & Grill. The complex is at Oakbrook Promenade.

“This has been in the works for the last two years,” said Jin Park, founder of Game of Irons.

Park, who is a golf fan, said he’s played golf all over the world. And he’s also played golf simulators across the globe.

“I wanted to bring this golf experience to people here,” Park said. “I found the US was behind with simulators.”

Park said golfing as a game grew in popularity after the world had gone through the pandemic. “People could play outside,” he said adding it was seen as something safe to do as the Pandemic struck.

Even as outdoor golf was growing in popularity, the golf simulator concept was also growing.

At Game of Irons, there’s 19,000-square-feet where people can enjoy playing at golf simulator bays or enjoying food and drink in the restaurant portion of the business. Guests may also enjoy food and beverages while playing golf. There are 16 bays Featured on two levels.

“Having food and golf and drinks is synonymous,” Park said.

Among items on the 7 Iron Bar & Grill Menu are Chicken Wings, Wisconsin Cheese Curds, Ahi Tuna Bites, Pub Burger, Caesar Salad, Flatbread Pizza, Cauliflower Crust Pizza, Beignets, Gourmet Cheesecake and more. There are also a selection of Craft Cocktails, Craft Beers and Draft Beers.

Park said they will be adding more menu items seasonally as well.

The founder said he recommends visitors to Game of Irons make a reservation as the facility often gets filled quickly.

“I don’t recommend people just walk in,” they said.

While people can just enjoy playing casual golf at the complex, Park said lessons are also available. There are also Leagues at Game of Irons.

“We just want people to have a good experience,” Park said. It’s an experience that’s great for a date, a night out with friends or time spent with the family.

The Oakbrook Game of Irons is Park’s first one. They said they plan to open more in the future.

Among features Golfers will find at the Game of Irons bays are auto ball return, multiple hitting mats, moving floors and more. In addition to projecting actual golf courses on the screen, there are also fun golfing games to play for those inexperienced in the sport or for the younger set.

For more information on Game of Irons, visit gameofirons.com.