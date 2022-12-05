GAME NOTES – Utah State Men’s Basketball Plays Neutral Site Game Against San Francisco Sunday Night

UTAH STATE MEN’S BASKETBALL GAME NOTES

OPENING TIPS

• Utah State’s 6-0 start this season is tied for eighth-best in school history and its best since the 2019-20 team won its first seven games. Overall, USU’s 6-0 start this year is tied for the second-best start to a season dating back to the 1966-67 season when that team also won its first six games. The 1919-20 team went 9-0 for the best start ever at USU, followed by the 1961-62 team that went 8-0. The 2019-20, 1934-35, 1933-34 and 1913-14 teams all started 7-0, while the 1966-67 and 1921-22 teams both began their seasons with a 6-0 record, along with this year’s team.

• Utah State is one of just 15 unbeaten teams left in the Nation at the Division I level along with UConn (9-0), Missouri (8-0), Southern Miss (8-0), St. John’s (8-0 ), Auburn (7-0), Houston (7-0), Indiana (7-0), Maryland (7-0), Mississippi State (7-0), New Mexico (7-0), Purdue (7- 0), Texas (6-0), UNLV (7-0) and Virginia (6-0). The Mountain West, Big Ten and SEC are the only conferences with three unbeaten teams.

• Utah State leads the Nation in 3-point field goal percentage (.467) and 3-pointers made per game (12.8). USU also Ranks second in the Nation in assists per game (21.3), second in bench points per game (41.7), fourth in effective field goal percentage (.605), fourth in defensive rebounds per game (31.50), eighth in scoring offense (87.8 points per game), 20th in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.56-to-1.00), 26th in field goal percentage (.499), 31st in 3-point attempts per game (27.5), 42nd in rebounds per game (40.2) and 45th in rebound margin (+7.2).

• Junior guard Steven Ashworth leads the Nation in 3-pointers made per game (4.50), is sixth in 3-point field goal percentage (.562), 21st in scoring (20.3 points per game) and 27th in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.44-to -1.00). Graduate forward Taylor Funk Ranks fourth in the Nation in 3-pointers made per game (4.00) and is 11th in 3-point field goal percentage (.533). And, senior guard Rylan Jones is 20th in the Nation in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.86-to-1.00).

• Utah State has had a different player lead the team in scoring in four of its six games this season in senior guard Sean Bairstow (19 points vs. Utah Valley), Ashworth (28 points vs. Bradley; 30 points vs. Oral Roberts; 27 points vs. Utah Tech), Funk (22 points vs. Santa Clara) and Graduate forward Dan Akin (21 points at San Diego). Ironically, Ashworth and Akin are both bench players for USU.

• An Aggie has logged a double-double in every game this season Funk has posted two double-doubles (18p/14r) vs. Utah Valley; 22d/12r vs. Santa Clara), Akinhas posted two (10p/11r vs. Bradley; 21p/15r at San Diego), and Shulga has posted two double-doubles (10p/10r vs. Oral Roberts; 10p/10a vs. Utah Tech).