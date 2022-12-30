GAME NOTES – Utah State Men’s Basketball Opens Mountain West Play Hosting Fresno State on New Year’s Eve

Opening Tips

• Saturday’s Matchup will mark the first time Utah State and Fresno State will meet in a conference opener since the 2011-12 WAC opener where USU defeated Fresno State 72-53 in Logan.

• Overall, USU is 5-4 all-time in MW openers and 6-3 in MW home openers.

• Utah State went 11-2 in nonconference play for its best nonconference record since the 2019-20 Squad went 11-2. Utah State opened the season 9-0 for the best start in school history along with the 1938-39 and 1917-18 teams.

• Utah State’s 85.1 points per game currently rank as the seventh-best in program history and the best since the 1979-80 Squad averaged 86.3 points per game.

• Utah State is shooting a program-best 43.5 percent (147-of-338) from behind the arc. Overall, USU has finished a season shooting over 40 percent from the 3-point range just eight times in program history.

• Utah State leads the Nation in both 3-point field goal percentage (.435) and is fifth in 3-pointers made per game (11.31). Junior guard Steven Ashworth leads the MW and ranks fifth nationally in 3-point field goal percentage (.526), ​​and leads the conference and ranks fourth in the nation in 3s made per game (3.92).

• Utah State’s bench leads the Mountain West and is 10th in the Nation in points per game (32.85). An Aggie reserve has led the team in scoring in seven of the 13 games this season. Ashworth led the Aggies off the bench four times, grad forward Dan Akin has led the Aggies twice and sophomore forward Zee Hamoda led USU once.

• Utah State is in the top 10 in the Nation in 3-point field goal percentage (.435, 1st), effective field goal percentage (.594, 2nd), 3-pointers made per game (11.31, 5th), assists per game (19.00, 8th), points per game (85.08, 8th), bench points per game (32.85, 10th) and assist/turnover ratio (1.58, 10th).

• During its last 11 games, Utah State is shooting 50.7 percent (328-of-647) from the field, including 43.4 percent (128-of-295) from behind the 3-point line. Utah State is 21-1 under head coach Ryan Odom when shooting 50 percent or better from the field.

• Utah State has had at least four players score in double figures in all but two games this season as USU is 10-1 when at least four Aggies score 10 points or more.

