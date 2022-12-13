GAME NOTES – Utah State Men’s Basketball Hosts Westminster College Thursday

Opening Tips

• Utah State’s 8-0 start this season is tied for the third-best in school history and best since the 1961-62 team won its first eight games. The 1938-39 and 1917-18 teams each went 9-0 for the best start ever at USU.

• Utah State is one of seven unbeaten teams remaining in the Nation and is one of three undefeated Mountain West teams as UNLV and New Mexico are each 10-0. The Mountain West is the only conference with multiple unbeaten teams. (UConn 11-0; Purdue 10-0; Mississippi State 9-0; Virginia 8-0).

• Utah State is in the top 10 in the Nation in 3-point field goal percentage (.437, 1st), assists per game (19.38, 5th), defensive rebounds per game (30.00, 7th), scoring offense (86.00, 7th ), assist-to-turnover ratio (1.60, 8th) and 3-pointers made per game (10.75, 9th).

• Junior guard Steven Ashworth Ranks first in the Mountain West and fourth in the Nation in 3-point field goal percentage (.544), and is first in the MW and fifth nationally in 3-pointers made per game (3.88). Grad forward Taylor Funk is second in the MW and 24th in the Nation in 3-point FG percentage (.464), and is second in the conference and 19th in the Nation in 3-pointers made per game (3.25).

• Utah State’s bench has outscored its opponents 294-139 (39.8 to 17.4) this season as its reserves have accounted for 42.7 percent of its points. Utah State is 7-0 this season and 16-6 all-time under head coach Ryan Odom when the Aggie reserves outscore their opponents’.

• An Aggie has logged a double-double in all but two games this season as Funk has posted two double-doubles (18p/14r vs. UVU; 22p/12r vs. Santa Clara), Graduate forward Dan Akin posted two (10p/11r vs. Bradley; 21p/15r at San Diego) and junior guard Max Shulga had two (10p/10r vs. Oral Roberts; 10p/10a vs. Utah Tech).

-USU-