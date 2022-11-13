GAME NOTES – Utah State Men’s Basketball Hosts Santa Clara Monday

OPENING TIPS

• Utah State and Santa Clara are set to meet for the 10th time in program history and the first time since Utah State won 60-54 in Logan on Nov. 19, 2014.

• Utah State has won the battle of the boards in each of its first two games of the 2022-23 campaign, outrebounding Utah Valley 47-34 and Bradley 46-31. In total, USU has outscored opponents 93-65 this season.

• USU’s bench has outscored opponents this season 72-38 as the reserves have accounted for 45.3 percent of the points in 2022-23.

• Three Aggies scored in double figures off the bench in Utah State’s 84-62 win against Bradley on Nov. 10. Junior guard Steven Ashworth led the way with a career-high 28 points, followed by sophomore forward Zee Hamoda with a career-high-tying 15 points and Graduate forward Dan Akin with 10.

• Through the first two games of the 2022-23 campaign, Graduate forward Taylor Funk leads the Mountain West and ranks 28th in the Nation with 11.0 rebounds per game.

• Utah State leads the Mountain West and ranks 28th nationally in 3-point field goal percentage (.442), while holding opponents to a league-best .262 shooting percentage behind the arc.

• The Aggies rank second in the MW and 29th in the Nation with 46.50 rebounds per game.

• Utah State also ranks second in the Mountain West in defensive field goal percentage (.336), rebounding margin (+14.00), blocks per game (5.50) and scoring margin (+19.50).

• USU has shot better from the field, including from behind the arc, than their opponents in both of their games this season.

• Utah State has dished out 15 or more assists in nine consecutive games dating back to the 2021-22 season.

• USU is 2-0 this season when logging more assists than its opponents and are 17-7 all-time under head Coach Ryan Odom when leading at the break.

• USU, which ranked fifth in the Nation last season with 18.0 assists per game, dished out 17 dimes in the season-opener against Utah Valley. Senior guard Rylan Jones led the way for the Aggies with eight assists, his 35th career game logging five-plus helpers.

• Utah State’s offense ranked second in the league in scoring (73.4 ppg) and field goal percentage (.476) in 2021-22, while leading the Mountain West and ranking fifth nationally in assists per game (18.0). The Aggies were also Tops in the MW with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.44.

• Utah State finished the year ranked fifth in the Nation in both total assists (611) and assists per game (18.0), and among the top 25 in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.44, 21st) and field goal percentage (.476 , 23rd).

