GAME NOTES – Utah State Men’s Basketball Faces Loyola Marymount in Las Vegas Saturday

Opening Tips

• Utah State’s 7-0 start to the 2022-23 campaign is tied for the fourth-best start in program history and best since the 2019-20 team won its first seven games. The 1938-39 and 1917-18 teams went 9-0 for the best-ever starts at USU, followed by the 1961-62 team that went 8-0. The 2019-20, 1934-35, 133-34 and 1913-14 teams all started 7-0.

• Utah State is one of 10 unbeaten teams remaining in the Nation and is one of three undefeated Mountain West teams as UNLV is 9-0 and New Mexico is 8-0. The Mountain West and SEC are the only conferences with three unbeaten teams. (UConn 10-0; Houston 9-0; Missouri 9-0; Purdue 9-0; Auburn 8-0; Mississippi State 8-0; Virginia 8-0).

• Utah State shot 50.0 percent (31-of-62) from the field in its last game against San Francisco, marking the fifth-straight game it has shot at least 50 percent from the field. The last time USU shot 50.0 percent or better from the field in five-straight games was during the 2004-05 season where the team had both a seven- and eight-game stretch.

• Utah State’s bench leads the Mountain West and is third in the nation, averaging 39.43 points per game. An Aggie reserve has led the team in scoring in five of the seven games this season. Junior guard Steven Ashworth led the Aggies off the bench three times, while grade forward Dan Akin has led the Aggies twice.

• Utah State is in the top 10 in the Nation in 3-point field goal percentage (.446, 2nd), bench points per game (39.43, 3rd), 3-pointers made per game (11.71, 4th), assists per game (19.86, 6th), defensive rebounds per game (30.14, 7th) and scoring (87.00, 7th).

• An Aggie has logged a double-double in all but one game this season as a Graduate forward Taylor Funk has posted two double-doubles (18p/14r vs. UVU; 22p/12r vs. Santa Clara), Akin posted two (10p/11r vs. Bradley; 21p/15r at San Diego) and junior guard Max Shulga had two (10p/10r vs. Oral Roberts; 10p/10a vs. Utah Tech).

