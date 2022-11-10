GAME NOTES – Utah State Men’s Basketball Continues Homestand Hosting Bradley Friday

OPENING TIPS

• Utah State and Bradley will meet for the fourth time in program history and first time in 58 years as the Braves lead the series 2-1.

• Utah State opened its 2022-23 season with a 75-58 win over Utah Valley on Monday, Nov. 7. Utah State is now 86-32 in season openers as well as 55-9 in home openers since the 1957-58 season.

• Utah State out-rebounded Utah Valley 47-34 in the win as three Aggies logged career highs in Graduate forward Taylor Funk (14), senior guard Sean Bairstow (eight) and junior guard Steven Ashworth (six).

• USU, who ranked fifth in the Nation last season with 18.0 assists per game, dished out 17 dimes in the season-opener against Utah Valley. Senior guard Rylan Jones led the way for the Aggies with eight assists, his 35th career game logging five-plus helpers.

• Utah State finished the 2021-22 season with an overall mark of 18-16, and qualified for the NCAA postseason for the fourth consecutive year, hosting Oregon in the first round of the NIT.

• Utah State’s 33 postseason appearances are the second-most among current Mountain West schools, behind New Mexico (34) and ahead of Wyoming (29), UNLV (29), Colorado State (22), San Diego State (20), Boise State (17), Fresno State (17), Nevada (16), Air Force (7) and San José State (5).

• Utah State head coach Ryan Odom is in his second year at the helm of the program. Odom’s 18 victories during the 2021-22 season marked the fourth-most by a first-year head coach in Utah State history.

• All 19 of USU’s victories under Odom have come when the Aggies have scored 70 or more points.

• Utah State Returns eight letterwinners from last season, including three starters in Bairstow, Jones and senior guard RJ Eytle-Rock .

• Utah State welcomes four newcomers to the 2022-23 squad, including three transfers in Graduate forward Dan Akin (UMBC/Cal Baptist), Funk (Saint Joseph’s) and sophomore center Isaac Johnson (Oregon). The Aggies also bring in freshman Mason Falslev a native of Benson, Utah, and Sky View High School graduate.

• Utah State’s offense ranked second in the league in scoring (73.4 ppg) and field goal percentage (.476) in 2021-22, while leading the Mountain West and ranking fifth nationally in assists per game (18.0). The Aggies were also Tops in the MW with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.44.

• Utah State finished the year ranked fifth in the Nation in both total assists (611) and assists per game (18.0), and among the top 25 in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.44, 21st) and field goal percentage (.476 , 23rd).

• Utah State recorded each of its victories during the 2021-22 season when scoring 70 or more points. The Aggies were unbeaten (12-0) when scoring 80 or more points in a game.

• Utah State was one of just three teams (Eastern Kentucky, LIU) in the Nation with six different players who each logged five or more assists in multiple games.

• USU Returns its top two dime droppers of the 2021-22 season in Jones (139) and Ashworth (119).

• Utah State was the only team in the Mountain West with six players that scored 20 or more points in a single game during the 2021-22 campaign.

-USU-