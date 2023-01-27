GAME NOTES – Utah State Men’s Basketball Concludes California Trip at Fresno State Saturday

Opening Tips

• Utah State leads the Nation in 3-point field goal percentage (.421) and is ninth in 3-pointers made per game (10.42).

• Junior guard Steven Ashworth is fourth in the Nation in 3-point field goal percentage (.477), and leads the Mountain West and Ranks 11th in the Nation in 3s made per game (3.38), while grad forward Taylor Funk is second in the MW and 21st in the Nation in 3-point FG percentage (.425), and is second in the conference and 41st in the Nation in 3-pointers made per game (2.85).

• Utah State is one of seven teams in the Nation with five players averaging double figures in Ashworth (15.3 ppg), Funk (14.6 ppg), grad forward Dan Akin (12.0 ppg), junior guard Max Shulga (11.8 ppg) and senior guard Sean Bairstow (10.8 ppg).

• Utah State’s bench leads the Mountain West and is 20th in the Nation in points per game (28.38). Utah State is 13-2 this season and 22-8 all-time under head coach Ryan Odom when the Aggie reserves outscore their opponents. Utah State’s bench has outscored its opponents 596-393 (28.4 to 18.7) this season as its reserves have accounted for 35.9 percent of USU’s points.

• Utah State has recorded all but three of its victories under Odom (30-8) when winning the battle of the boards. USU has won the rebounding battle in all but six games this season. In total, Utah State has outrebounded opponents 743-658 this season.

• An Aggie has logged a double-double in 10 games this season as Akin has posted six double-doubles (10p/11r vs. Bradley; 21p/15r at San Diego; 12p/10r vs. Weber State; 11p/13r vs. Fresno State; 16p15r vs. Wyoming; 15p/10r at San Diego State), and Shulga has had three (10p/10r vs. Oral Roberts; 10p/10a vs. Utah Tech; 12p/10r vs. Seattle U) and Funk has posted three (18d/14r vs. UVU; 22d/12r vs. Santa Clara; 10/15 at Nevada). Akin leads the Nation in double-doubles off the bench with six.

• Utah State has scored at least 80 points in half of its games, including a season-high 106 against Westminster. Utah State is 33-10 under Odom when scoring at least 70 points and is a perfect 22-0 under Odom when scoring at least 80 points.

• Utah State has recorded 15 or more assists in 41 of its last 55 games. When the Aggies record 20 or more assists under Odom, USU is 21-1. USU has dished out over 20 assists eight times this season.

• Utah State is second in the MW and 11th in the Nation with 17.48 assists per game. Ashworth is third in the MW in assists per game (4.62), while Shulga is sixth (4.29).

• Utah State is 36th in the NCAA net rankings (as of Jan. 26) and is ranked 50th by KenPom. Overall, USU is 0-3 in Quad 1 games, 5-0 in Quad 2, 7-0 in Quad 3 and 3-2 in Quad 4.

-USU-