GAME NOTES – Utah State Men’s Basketball Begins Road Campaign at San Diego

Opening Tips

• Utah State and San Diego are set to meet for the third time in program history and first time since the turn of the century in San Diego, California, on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 8 pm (MT).

• USU’s 3-0 start to the season is its best since the 2019-20 team won its first seven games.

• Utah State has won the battle of the boards against each of its first three opponents of the 2022-23 campaign, outrebounding Utah Valley 47-34, Bradley 46-31 and Santa Clara 41-36. In total, USU has outscored opponents 134-101 this season.

• USU’s bench has outscored opponents this season 109-68 as the reserves have accounted for 42.7 percent of the points in 2022-23.

• Utah State’s bench ranks 43rd in the nation, scoring 36.33 points per game.

• Utah State has had at least two bench players score in double figures in two of the three games this season as the Aggies are 2-0 when multiple bench players score in double figures during the campaign.

• An Aggie has logged a double-double in every game this season as a Graduate forward Taylor Funk has posted two double-doubles (18/14 vs. UVU; 22/12 vs. Santa Clara) and Graduate forward Dan Akin had a double-double (10/11) against Bradley.

• Utah State leads the Mountain West in points per game (85.00) and scoring margin (+20.33).

• Funk leads the MW and Ranks 15th in the Nation with 11.33 rebounds per game, also leading the league and ranking 24th in the Nation with 8.33 defensive boards per game.

• USU is undefeated (3-0) this season when recording more blocks than its opponent.

• USU has shot better from the field, including from behind the arc, than its opponents in all of its games this season.

• Utah State has dished out 15 or more assists in 10 consecutive games dating back to the 2021-22 season.

• USU is 3-0 this season when logging more assists than its opponents and is 18-7 all-time under head Coach Ryan Odom when leading at the break.

• USU is undefeated when leading at the half this season and is 18-7 all-time under Odom when leading at the break.

• Utah State’s offense ranked second in the league in scoring (73.4 ppg) and field goal percentage (.476) in 2021-22, while leading the Mountain West and ranking fifth nationally in assists per game (18.0). The Aggies were also Tops in the MW with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.44.

• Utah State finished the year ranked fifth in the Nation in both total assists (611) and assists per game (18.0), and among the top 25 in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.44, 21st) and field goal percentage (.476 , 23rd).

