Game Modes, Rooks, Comp, Hustle and Loser’s Out

If you’re looking for something to do in The City, we’ve got great news for you, the NBA 2K23 Theater is now open.

So, what does that mean for you and what are the various game modes available for you to play this year?

Let’s take a look at one of the new offerings in NBA 2K23.

NBA 2K23 Theater (The City)

As you try to find things to do in The City, don’t forget to check out the NBA 2K23 Theater, where you can get into instant games.

There are several different games available all encompassing whichever playstyle you’re looking for.

OUTSIDE: Head to The Theater and start playing the various modes

There are three different game modes available, each of which has different themes but all take place in front of an audience on a court situated in a theater.

Here are the NBA 2K23 Theater Game Modes:

Rooks (3v3 – 75 OVR and Under)

Loser’s Out (2v2 – No OVR rating required)

Hustle (3v3 – 12 second shot clock)

Comp (Settings for hardcore players)

Of the game modes, our favorite is between Loser’s Out and Hustle. Each of these game modes is tailored for fast gameplay in The City, no waiting around for long queue times.

How to find The Theater in The City

You might think that with so many things to do, the NBA 2K23 Theater might be hard to find, but you’ll be happy to know it isn’t.

The addition of fast travel in The City makes it ten times easier to get from one side of town to the other, but The Theater is right in the middle.

THE BLOCK: The Theater is located within The Block, easily accessible by subway.

Located next to the Ante Up Arena is the NBA 2K23 Theater, the sign on it is pretty large so you should be able to find it fairly easily.

If not, bring up your map and tab down until you see “Theater” press X or A and set a waypoint that will take you right to it.

NBA 2K23 The City Rewards

We’ve only been able to play for a few days, but there are already tons of rewards to earn, especially while playing in the NBA 2K23 Theater.

The idea is to earn as many points as possible to level up during Season 1. You can win new animations, gear, emotes, and more.

LEVEL UP: Get new gear by playing games in NBA 2K23 The City

We put together a beginner’s guide that will help you navigate The City and get into the NBA 2K23 Theater. Completing your MyCAREER quests is also a great idea.

The more MVP Points you earn, the better the rewards, so keep grinding and get as much as you can out of Season 1.