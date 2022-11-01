Game Information for Arizona Basketball vs Western Oregon

TUCSON, AZ – Arizona Basketball begins the 2022-23 season as the Wildcats return to action against Western Oregon for an Exhibition match.

The 2022-23 Arizona Basketball season is finally here, and the reigning Pac-12 Champions tips off their season with an exhibition match against Western Oregon.

Returning to the friendly confines of McKale Center, the Wildcats return a slew of talent that includes Azuolas Tubelis, Pelle Larsson, Kerr Kriisa, and Oumar Ballo most notably.

Beyond that, the Cats will be debuting several fresh faces which include Cedric Henderson Jr. (Campbell), as well as highly-touted freshmen Dylan Anderson, Kylan Boswell, and Henri Veesaar. Unfortunately, Courtney Ramey (Texas) will serve a mini, three-game suspension.

Coming in, the Wildcats should be in store for yet another intriguing year as the Cats have the Talent to contend for another Pac-12 Championship.

However, the road won’t be an easy one in year two of the Tommy Lloyd era! Luckily for us, fans will get to see how much Arizona Basketball has improved since the Red-Blue game.

And with Arizona Basketball kicking off the 2022-23 season, here is how you can watch and follow their Exhibition Game.

Arizona Basketball vs Western Oregon game information and details:

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022

Time: 7:00 pm PST

Television: Pac-12 Network

Location: McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz. (14,545)

Arizona Game Preview:

Arizona enters this game fresh off of a huge first season under Tommy Lloyd, and as you may recall, the Wildcats won 33 games en route to securing a regular season and a conference tournament title.

Beyond that, Arizona also secured its 36th NCAA Tournament appearance, and more impressively, its 20th Sweet 16 appearance.

The Wildcats will have a great first test against Western Oregon, and while I don’t expect much of a contest in this one, Arizona should be able to get everyone minutes, and it will be a great tune-up game before they take on Nicholls State is November 7.

