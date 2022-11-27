Game info, odds and TV

The Miami basketball team will play its first true road game of the season on Sunday at Central Florida. Miami and UCF are both 5-1 this season. Miami had its only loss this season last Sunday to Maryland in the Hall of Fame Tipoff Classic. Central Florida has won five straight after losing its season opener to North Carolina Asheville.

Central Florida has quality wins this season over Florida State, Oklahoma State and Santa Clara. The biggest win for Miami this season was over Providence last Saturday before losing to Maryland in Connecticut. Miami and UCF Matchup fairly similarly. Miami is averaging 76.0 points per game this season and UCF 71.0.

The Hurricanes are allowing 64.7 PPG and UCF gives up 58.5. Miami has four players averaging in double figures and UCF has three. Forward Taylor Hendricks leads UCF with 15.0 PPG, 7.0 rebounds and two blocks. The Matchup between Norchad Omier of Miami and Hendricks is intriguing.

Omier is second on Miami averaging 14.0 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 1.0 BPG and is shooting 62.3 percent from the floor. Miami has gotten everything expected out of Omier when he transferred from Arkansas State during the 2022 offseason. Isaiah Wong leads Miami averaging 14.3 PPG.

Matchups Miami Hurricanes 5-1 UCF Knights 5-1 Sunday, November 28 6:00 PM ET

Miami basketball at Central Florida game information:

GAME 7 | NOV. 27, 2022 • 5 PM ET • ORLANDO, FLA. RV/RV Miami Hurricanes (5-1, 0-0 ACC)

Head Coach: Jim Larrañaga (Providence, 1971)

Record at UM: 231-142 (12th season), Career Record: 701-476 (39th season) UCF Knights (5-1, 0-0 AAC)

Head Coach: Johnny Dawkins (Duke, 1986)

Record at UCF: 117-73 (seventh season), Career Record: 273-188 (15th season) SERIES HISTORY

All-Time: 8-3 (8-3 since rebirth) | Mold: 4-2 | Away: 4-0 | Neutral: 0-1 | Coach L: 2-2 (2-2 at UM)

Streak: Lost 1 | Last Meeting: 95-89 home loss (Nov. 13, 2021) | First Meeting: 64-54 home win (Nov. 28, 1986) BROADCAST INFORMATION

ESPNU • Play-by-Play: Mike Corey • Color: Mark Adams | es.pn/3Vc6qN6

FM 96.5 HD-2 • Joe Zagacki | audacy.com/hardrock965/listen | Sirius XM 371

Courtesy MiamiHurricanes.Com

Miami has received excellent balance this season with Jordan Miller averaging 13.7 PPG and 6.5 RPG and Nijel Pack at 12.7 PPG. Pack is still easing his way into the Miami basketball program. The expectation is that Pack will produce more as the season evolves. UCF is a far better rebounding time than Miami.

The Hurricanes average 33.3 rebounds per game to 41.0 for the Knights. Central Florida has been better defensively. Miami allows opponents to shoot a 50.6 effective field goal percentage and UCF is at 40.8. Central Florida shoots 42.3 percent from the floor and 36.6 on three-point attempts.

Miami basketball at Central Florida game odds:

Moneyline: Miami -128 Central Florida +106

Spread: Miami: -1.5 Central Florida +1.5

Total 131.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change

Miami will play its second tough game in a row after UCF when they host Rutgers in the ACC-Big 10 challenge on Wednesday at 7:15 PM. Rutgers is 5-1 and off until Wednesday. The Scarlet Knights have played in the last two NCAA Tournaments which is only the second time in program history Rutgers’ has accomplished that.