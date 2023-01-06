Game called after altercation during GV-SJ boys basketball game

Jan. 6—ORWELL — A varsity boys high school basketball game between Grand Valley and Saint John didn’t make it through the second quarter on Thursday night after an on-court altercation halted play.

“Tempers flared,” Grand Valley Athletic Director Frank Shreve said.

Fans said members of both teams left the bench area during the altercation and the court was cleared and the game was suspended to sort out the situation.

Witnesses said a Saint John fan was ejected from the Gymnasium earlier in the contest.

Administrators, coaches, referees and police officers gathered at mid-court to discuss the situation during the suspended game while players remained in the locker rooms.

The incident happened with 1:32 to go in the second quarter and the Mustangs were leading the Heralds, 27-17.

School officials told the Star Beacon that four Saint John players and three Grand Valley players and numerous adult spectators were ejected from the game.

After discussions took place, Saint John elected not to play.

“Ladies and Gentlemen the game has been called,” Shreve said over a microphone and asked people to leave the building.

Saint John Coach Curtis Turner said he suggested ending the game because of the high-intensity emotions involved.

They said he was concerned something else might happen.

Grand Valley High School Principal Roberta Cozad was part of the group.

Katie Brockway, the Grand Valley Schools resource officer, participated in the discussions and Assisted escorting the referees out of the Gymnasium and Guiding Saint John players and coaches to their bus.

Cozad Assisted Saint John parents in connecting with their children as they prepared to leave.

Turner said he didn’t see much of the conflict.

Shreve said the school “will take a look” at the video from the game.

“The incident {Thursday night]was unfortunate and not something we’d expect from a high school basketball game,” Mustangs Coach Justin Turk said. “I apologize for the incident as we continue to work through the details.”

A youth basketball game, scheduled for halftime, was scheduled to occur after all the high school players and fans left the building.