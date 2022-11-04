Game-by-game predictions for Saints after 3-5 start

It’s been a season of ups and downs in terms of expectations for Dennis Allen’s first year as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints. Right now though, after a much-needed win against the Las Vegas Raiders, people are back to being high on the potential of this team.

With a newfound confidence and the benefits of a terrible division, the Saints have the opportunity to come back from the rough start and make the playoffs. They need to do a lot, but the chance is there. Looking at the rest of the schedule, it definitely seems like a tall order.

Where things stand with these teams right now, here’s our week-by-week predictions for the rest of the Saints season: