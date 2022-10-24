Game-by-game predictions for Eagles after the bye
The Eagles’ 2022 regular season NFL schedule was revealed back in May, and the team set out to improve on their 9-8 record from last season.
Philadelphia added Haason Reddick and Kyzir White during free agency and then, on draft night, swapped six picks for the chance to draft Jordan Davis and acquire wide receiver AJ Brown from the Titans via a trade.
The schedule was considered favorable even though the Eagles entered the season facing four playoff teams from 2021, three from the NFC, along with the Titans, Cardinals, Cowboys, and Packers in high-profile matchups.
Last offseason, we predicted a 10-7 finish, and if not for Nick Sirianni benching his starters in the season finale, we would have prevailed.
We initially Predicted a 12-5 finish to the regular season with a much-improved roster and star power on defense.
With Philadelphia undefeated heading into Week 8 and coming out of the bye, we are predicting the Eagles’ final 11 games of the 2022 NFL regular season.
The Steelers are in a short-term rebuild, and now is an excellent time to establish some in-state dominance.
Win 7-0
The Texans get Philadelphia on a short week with their most Brutal stretch of games yet to come. Davis Mills tests the Eagles, but Jalen Hurts pulls it out at home in front of his family.
Win 8-0
The Eagles are good for one ugly loss per year, and Carson Wentz’s Homecoming was supposed to be the spot for a potential upset.
Wentz is on IR with a broken finger, and unless he miraculously returns early, it’ll be Taylor Heinicke on the receiving end of this beatdown.
Win 9-0
Jonathan Gannon and Nick Sirianni return to the place where it all started as Jonathan Taylor, and the Colts look to spoil the Indianapolis homecoming.
Philadelphia falls on the road with the Packers looming.
Loss 9-1
The Eagles fare well against Aaron Rodgers when they meet, and 2022 is no different as Darius Slay and James Bradberry lock up the Green Bay pass catchers.
Week 12 is a coming-out party for Jordan Davis as Aaron Jones is held to less than 40-yards rushing.
Win 10-1
Revenge Tours are all the rage, and AJ Brown will welcome his former team to Lincoln Financial Field.
Brown shines, Jalen Hurts is spectacular, and Treylon Burks struggles as the Eagles win going away.
Win 11-1
When the schedule was initially revealed, this was supposed to be a Matchup against a Rebuilding Giants squad.
Now it could be the first place in the division and home-field advantage in the NFC.
Philadelphia wins a close one on the road.
12-1
The Bears are in the midst of a massive rebuild, and this game allows fans to see Jalen Hurts and Justin Fields dual in Chicago.
The Eagles win going away.
13-1
The new kings of the NFC East provide a Christmas win for the ages and inch closer to a division title.
Win 14-1
Jalen Hurts has never lost to the Saints.
Win 15-1 and a top-five draft pick.
Philadelphia hasn’t had the starters finish the season finale since 2019, and this year will be no different.
Howie Roseman is about rest as reserves and backups fall to the Giants.
Loss 14-2
