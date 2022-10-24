Game-by-game predictions for Eagles after the bye

The Eagles’ 2022 regular season NFL schedule was revealed back in May, and the team set out to improve on their 9-8 record from last season.

Philadelphia added Haason Reddick and Kyzir White during free agency and then, on draft night, swapped six picks for the chance to draft Jordan Davis and acquire wide receiver AJ Brown from the Titans via a trade.

The schedule was considered favorable even though the Eagles entered the season facing four playoff teams from 2021, three from the NFC, along with the Titans, Cardinals, Cowboys, and Packers in high-profile matchups.

Last offseason, we predicted a 10-7 finish, and if not for Nick Sirianni benching his starters in the season finale, we would have prevailed.

We initially Predicted a 12-5 finish to the regular season with a much-improved roster and star power on defense.

With Philadelphia undefeated heading into Week 8 and coming out of the bye, we are predicting the Eagles’ final 11 games of the 2022 NFL regular season.