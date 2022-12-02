“Game 7 Against the Boston Celtics”: 5x NBA Champion Kobe Bryant Once Disclosed the Proudest Moment of his Career

The tragic loss of Kobe Bryant in 2020 continues to give grief to millions of his fans. An irreparable loss, the Black Mamba did live behind a rich legacy, giving us innumerable Moments of Joy from a career that spanned over two decades. The former Lakers guard conquered almost every feat during the time.

Regarded as the closest thing to Michael Jordan, Kobe captured our imagination with his unattainable skill set and work ethic. Making his NBA debut in 1996, the Mamba’s career had several highlight moments, including the 3-peat with Shaquille O’Neal, winning back-to-back in 2009-10 to be a top 3 all-time leading scorer.

However, one moment that Kobe was the proudest of was when the LA Lakers defeated arch-rivals Boston Celtics in the 2010 NBA Finals, and the Mamba lifted his 5th title. Looking to repeat at the time, the iconic series would stretch until Game Seven, going in favor of the purple and gold.

Also read: 5x NBA Champion Kobe Bryant Once Got Emotional Discussing Lakers Humiliating Loss to Celtics in 2008 Finals

In an old clip, Kobe would give an insight into the Finals, revealing why it was one of the greatest moments of his career.

Kobe Bryant talks about the 2010 Finals against the Celtics being special.

It’s no secret that the Lakers-Celtics account for one of the most iconic rivalries in NBA history. The two teams have met each other a record 12 times in the Finals, with the result being in favor of the Cs 9-3. Nevertheless, the two franchises’ last Finals meeting in 2010 was one to remember.

Coming off winning the title in 2009, the Lakers were looking to repeat and avenge their 2008 Finals loss against the Celtics. Surprisingly, the purple and gold were favorites despite their Cs’ Big 3 in Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Ray Allen. The contest also marked the square of the best coaching minds in Phil Jackson and Doc Rivers, with the series being worth all the hype.

Kobe, who would win his second consecutive Finals MVP, cementing his Legacy and having the following to say about the Finals, Addressing it as the proudest moment of his career.

When asked what he was most proud of in his 20 seasons, Kobe revealed the following.

“May sound a little shallow, but I got to say beating the Celtics in Game Seven. Because it was the hardest, it was myself, Pau, and players that other teams didn’t want, and you know, how do you figure out as a group what we do? the reason why I love that series so much is that we went down 3-2 against Boston, and now you got two games coming home.”

Kobe further Revealed Laughing in the Locker room as the Cs looked to have an ending similar to the 2008 Finals. The Mamba would then ask his teammates the following,

“Listen if we start the season and they say all you have to do is win two games at home and you’re NBA champions, would you take that?”

Well, the rest is history, the Lakers would reign Supreme over the Cs, protecting their home court, and winning their 16th championship.

Kobe Bryant’s 2010 Finals performance.

Kobe’s 2010 Finals performance was the Ultimate response to all those who doubted he could not win without Shaquille O’Neal.

The Mamba averaged 28.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in the Finals with crucial contributions from teammates Paul Gasol, Lamar Odom, and Ron Artest.

Also read: “You got all the tools, Kobe Bryant!”: When Michael Jordan gave a young version of Lakers Legend the perfect advice after his loss to Celtics in 2008 Finals