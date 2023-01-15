GALLERY: Photos from No. 21 Auburn basketball’s 69-63 win over Mississippi State

The Auburn Tigers took on the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday night in Neville Arena. Auburn showed class with their warmups paying tribute to the late Mike Leach. The Tigers led most of the game. The Bulldogs mounted comebacks towards the end of each half, but ultimately Auburn prevailed in a lively exciting game.

Here are some of the shots from tonight’s game.

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Related Stories

Five expectations for Auburn quarterbacks under Hugh Freeze

Auburn football’s projected 2023 depth chart

Guessing Auburn football’s starting Offensive line for 2023

Bret Bielema takes a shot at Auburn football

ESPN believes Auburn is the best fit for QB transfer Spencer Sanders

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch