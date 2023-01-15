GALLERY: Photos from No. 21 Auburn basketball’s 69-63 win over Mississippi State

The Auburn Tigers took on the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday night in Neville Arena. Auburn showed class with their warmups paying tribute to the late Mike Leach. The Tigers led most of the game. The Bulldogs mounted comebacks towards the end of each half, but ultimately Auburn prevailed in a lively exciting game.

Here are some of the shots from tonight’s game.

_ANT2149
_ANT2140
_ANT2145
_ANT2019
John Broome
Wendell Green
Jaylin Williams
Auburn basketball
Allen Flanagan
Tre Donaldson
Tre Donaldson
Dylan Cardwell
KD Johnson
KD Johnson
John Broome
Bruce Pearl
Tre Donaldson
KD Johnson
Dylan Cardwell
Dylan Cardwell
Lior Berman
Allen Flanigan
Bruce Pearl in the huddle for Auburn basketball
Cheerleaders
Wendell Green and Jaylin Williams
Wendell Green
Allen Flanigan
John Broome
Allen Flanigan
_ANT2345

Related Stories

Five expectations for Auburn quarterbacks under Hugh Freeze

Auburn football’s projected 2023 depth chart

Guessing Auburn football’s starting Offensive line for 2023

Bret Bielema takes a shot at Auburn football

ESPN believes Auburn is the best fit for QB transfer Spencer Sanders

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button