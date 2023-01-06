Gallery opens at 11th Street Station – The Durango Herald

Paintings by artist Gianni Coria are currently on display at 11th Street Station’s new gallery, “Gallery,” at 1135 Main Ave. Also on display are pieces by artists Ella Bridge and John Bailey. There will be a grand opening for the space on Jan. 20. (Katie Chicklinski-Cahill/Durango Herald)

Grand opening planned for Jan. 20

A new venue featuring space for artists to display their work has opened downtown.

The space – aptly named “Gallery” at 11th Street Station – at 1135 Main Ave., opened last month and currently features pieces by Gianni Coria, Ella Bridge and John Bailey.

Marcos Wisner, co-owner of 11th Street Station, said the plan is to feature artists in the gallery in eight-week blocks. Artists interested in being Featured are encouraged to email the gallery for more information.

WHAT: Grand opening of Gallery at 11th Street Station. WHEN: 5 pm Jan. 20. WHERE: 1135 Main Ave. NOTE: Artists interested in being included in an upcoming show at Gallery can email [email protected] Gallery hours: Winter hours are 11 am to 8 pm Thursday through Monday. Summer hours will start April 1 and will be 11 am to 9 pm all week. Private showings are available upon request.

To officially open Gallery, 11th Street Station will hold a grand opening at 5 pm Jan. 20. Wisner said the artists now on display will be there to talk about their work.

The space, in the building to the immediate north of 11th Street Station, is made up of two rooms where pieces will be exhibited. Wisner said the two rooms add some flexibility to shows – one artist can use both or the Gallery can find multiple artists for the eight weeks. Because the exhibits are just beginning, the process is still evolving, he said.

The goal of the gallery, he said, is to add to efforts to draw a little more attention to the north end of downtown. Since 11th Street opened in 2017, it has become known for its food trucks and bar, but it’s also become a prolific music venue as well. And, in summer 2021, it Hosted Durango Art Markets on Sundays as a way for emerging artists to gain exposure.

For Wisner, who has an interest in art, Gallery is a way to continue to give artists another way to get their work seen – and is another way for people to support the arts.

“This is just kind of another way for me to be involved in that community and contribute back and help,” he said.

