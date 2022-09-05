Gallery: Moody Coliseum Grand Opening honors Anthonys, Wessels
Students, donors, and administration celebrate after a ribbon cutting ceremony. (Photo by Sydney Varner)
Moody Coliseum was officially opened Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony following a traditional Praise Day Friday during Chapel time. Major donors including Rick (’81) and Debbie (Rains ’79) Wessel, and April (Bullock ’89) and Mark (’86) Anthony were recognized for their contributions to the new facility and other facilities on campus.