GALLERY: Auburn basketball vs Texas A&M pregame shots

The No. 16 Tigers (16-3, 6-1 SEC) are taking on the Texas A&M Aggies Tonight in Neville Arena. Auburn will look to push their nation-leading home win streak to 29.

Here are some pictures from Auburn’s pregame warmups before they take on the Aggies.

John Broome
Zep Jasper
Allen Flanigan
_ANT2435
KD Johnson
Tre Donaldson
Lior Berman
_ANT2397
Zep Jasper
KD Johnson
Dylan Cardwell

Series History

Texas A&M leads 13-6 in the all-time series with Auburn including a 6-2 record at Neville Arena since joining the SEC in 2012.

