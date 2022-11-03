Gallagher shortlisted for Premier League Goal of the Month | News | Official Site

After winning the Chelsea monthly vote, Conor Gallagher’s stunning strike away at Crystal Palace has now been nominated for the Premier League’s Goal of the Month award for October.

Gallagher’s goal, a last-minute winner at Selhurst Park and his first senior goal for Chelsea, decided a tight London Derby in the dying stages. Against the side he spent last season with on loan, the midfielder beat his man on the edge of the box and Bent an Unstoppable curling Strike into the top corner to secure all three points.

It narrowly beat Kai Havertz’s effort in Salzburg to win the Chelsea Goal of the Month, as voted for by Blues supporters, and now faces competition from seven other shortlisted efforts from elsewhere in the Premier League.

You can cast your vote for Gallagher until 12 noon on Monday 7 November. The Winner will be announced four days later and the 22-year-old is up against Thomas Partey (Arsenal), Miguel Almiron (Newcastle), Antony (Manchester United), Kevin De Bruyne (two for Manchester City), Dwight McNeil (Everton ) and Youri Tielemans (Leicester City).

Mateo Kovacic was our most Winner of the Premier League’s monthly goal award for his audacious volley against Liverpool back in January.

