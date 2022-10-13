Galion’s depth powers team to sixth straight state golf appearance

GALION – Columbus Academy, Kettering Archbishop Alter and little ol’ Galion.

These are the only three programs in Division II that have qualified for the boys state golf tournament each of the last six years. Academy and Alter are private, Galion the outsider as a public school.

“Sometimes I have to pinch myself,” Galion Coach Bryce Lehman said. “Our first trip in 2017 we finished second (at districts) to Archbold and we’re just as excited now as we were then. To have four district titles and two runner-ups is a nice thing.

“Every year I tell them we have work to do for the next year because you never know. Each year you build some momentum and kids decide they need to step up their game to make an impact.”

Four of the last five years, Galion did somewhat know state was a probability should the team play at the level they’re capable of. But even then, Lehman needed various Golfers to step up along the way whether that was one of his top guys or a five-man coming in with a tournament-altering score.

“Logan (Keller) last year at districts shoots 50 on his first nine and I told him he needed to play it as a nine-hole match now,” he said. “He finishes with an 89 and we made it by one stroke. and most kids at districts shooting a 50 are going to shoot another 50. We have kids that step up and give me scores that I’m not expecting — they’re all capable.

“Our first district we needed an 85 out of our five spot because we were close to not making it. We’ve always been Blessed with a strong four, five and six. It has been a good mix of kids that want to work. What does next year hold, I don’t know, we’ll have some young faces. But look at five or six years ago, we had two young faces come in and had no idea what to expect.”

Each year the Tigers have had to wonder who is going to come in next and make an immediate impact. The last three years the program has been Lucky enough to see a trio of Talented Golfers come in all capable of being the one-man on virtually any team around.

Three No. 1’s to lead the way

Senior Nick McMullen, junior Logan Keller and sophomore Nate McMullen have been Galion’s 1-2-3 Punch the last two seasons. They’re all individuals most teams in the state would dream to have one of in their lineup.

But all three? That’s just one part of Galion’s success.

“It has been great because you can always count on one of us,” Keller said. “If someone is struggling, everyone is there to back you up.”

Boasting three golfers all capable of shooting par at a course on any day is a luxury for Lehman. But it’s also a major benefit for the team, notably these three, as it helps ease the pressure off their shoulders.

“It helps alleviate the stress because if I was having a couple bad holes, Coach would come around and say Nate made a couple birdies to take the stress away,” Nick, the eldest McMullen brother, said. “It has been important to our success. If me or Logan play bad, Nate could’ve played well, or any way around that. If you have a player like Nate — who would be the No. 1 on almost any other team in the area — when I have a bad day, they could pick me up easily.”

As much fun as these three have playing together, there’s still a competitive aspect to it all. They want to beat each other which often leads to some very low team scores like a 292 last week in a district tune-up practice round.

“It makes it a lot more competitive,” Keller said. “It’s easy to get in your head about stuff, but it keeps you wanting more and to get better every time.”

That internal competition helped power the Tigers to their fourth district Championship in six years, something that even Shocked them coming off consecutive runner-up finishes to Rival Shelby in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference and Sectional tournaments in the weeks leading up to districts.

“We weren’t expected to go this far or win districts, so it’s great to know we still can even when we’re doubted,” Keller said.

But like all good teams, you need more than three. And Galion’s terrific trio are well aware of this.

“In most matches if we shoot our average, we just need a solid fourth score,” Nate said.

Depth has been the driving force

Four scores are needed for a team total and, as they’ve been blessed with three No. 1’s, the Tigers have some pretty Talented Golfers Backing them up — sometimes even Stealing the spotlight.

Senior’s Nate Barre, Braylen Hart, Gavin Crim have been the 4-5-6 all season long and each of them has had their own Shining moments.

“The four, five and six is ​​as important as any score on the team,” Hart said. “We come out and play our best, but good rounds are there to make up for bad days. Us having good rounds definitely helps take some stress off the team and the overall score.”

And just like above, if one isn’t doing well, there’s a good chance someone else is.

“It’s huge coming in with the fourth score, especially not a crappy one,” Barre said. “Behind us, Braylen Hart has come in with a good score, too, when I have a bad day.”

During the regular season in conference play, it was Hart and Crim who had two of the most important scores of the year — twice. Their 41’s at Shelby Crossing Golf Course kept the Tigers perfect with a three-stroke win.

“That’s how we went 12-0 in the regular season,” Crim said. “When someone wasn’t playing well, the four, five and six stepped up.

“We had a couple tight matches with Shelby where we took a five and a six score. It felt very good, especially at their own course.”

And those same Whippets gave the Tigers all the motivation they needed last week at districts.

“With the loss to Shelby in the MOAC getting second, and at sectionals, I feel like we got caught spectating,” Hart said. “We were telling ourselves we had it in the bag and we just weren’t focused. But getting second at those put the fire under us at districts and we came out and played like we could.”

Barre’s ceiling has been the key to low team scores this season. His 74 at the Norwalk Invitational was a prime example of that. The growth Barre has made from junior to senior year has been immense.

“The joke among the seven of us is — what Nate Barre is going to show up today?” Lehman said. “And I say that with a smile on my face, I’m not knocking Nate. He has been inconsistent this year, his good rounds are really good, but his bad rounds aren’t terrible, nothing in the high 90’s or low 100’s .”

And Lehman knows how valuable Hart, Crim and even seven-man Carson Walker, a sophomore, have been this season.

“Braylen is a kid I wish took it more seriously as a freshman, sophomore and junior because those three years he didn’t show up to voluntary practices until a week before the season started,” he said. “Last winter he didn’t play basketball, focused on golf, hit all winter, was here day one in spring and the difference that makes — his nine-hole average from last year to this year is five strokes better.

“Then Gavin, I thought he and Carson Walker (current seventh-man) would be tight but Nick sort of took Gavin under his wing and he earned the spot from Qualifiers and never let that spot even remotely get close to a playoff. The round he gave us at Shelby, I get goosebumps talking about it. We were down four then Braylen and Gavin come in with counting scores and we win by three. He’s a little bummed we only play five and we had quite a few tournaments this year only playing five instead of six, but he has done a really nice job and has been improving.”

Expectations at Ohio State this weekend

And although Crim won’t be teeing off with his teammates at the Ohio State University Scarlet Course on Friday and Saturday in the Division II state tournament, he’s still looking forward to the experience as a whole.

“I’m very excited,” Crim said. “Just being there for the team and helping them out is exciting.”

The boys will undoubtedly make some new memories this weekend, too.

“We always have fun in hotels,” Nate said. “And since we have four Seniors on varsity, it means a lot to them to go back. It’s fun that I’ve been able to come along with them.”

But once Friday morning rolls around and Crim gets the team underway off No. 1 at 9 am, it’ll be all business.

“We look at it as a legitimate shot (to compete for a title) but the thing that I wish wouldn’t have happened was the new golf app,” Lehman said. “iWanamaker has us ranked fourth in Division II ahead of Columbus Academy. I think it’s wide open and I would certainly like to be fifth or better. We always make the joke that we’re the best public school in the state … that’s definitely a goal. We’ll just have to see what happens.

“We just have to worry about day one and winning our group against the other two teams we’re with. We need to take the fact it’s Scarlet, that it’s OSU, out of our Minds and think of it as just another golf course. “

