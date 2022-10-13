Galion’s depth powers team to sixth straight state golf appearance

GALION – Columbus Academy, Kettering Archbishop Alter and little ol’ Galion.

These are the only three programs in Division II that have qualified for the boys state golf tournament each of the last six years. Academy and Alter are private, Galion the outsider as a public school.

“Sometimes I have to pinch myself,” Galion Coach Bryce Lehman said. “Our first trip in 2017 we finished second (at districts) to Archbold and we’re just as excited now as we were then. To have four district titles and two runner-ups is a nice thing.

“Every year I tell them we have work to do for the next year because you never know. Each year you build some momentum and kids decide they need to step up their game to make an impact.”

