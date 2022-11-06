Galena takes North 5A Regional; In 3A, Hug wins first Regional title

In the same situation as last year, it was Galena Emerging victorious in the girls soccer title game.

Galena beat McQueen, on penalty kicks, 4-3 to claim the North 5A girls soccer Regional Championship on Saturday at McQueen.

McQueen was the Defending champion, winning on penalty kicks last year, at Galena.

In the 5A state tournament, at Coronado in Las Vegas, McQueen will play Coronado at 10 am Friday, followed by Galena vs. Faith Lutheran at noon.

The girls 5A state championship is set for 10 am Saturday at Coronado.

Girls 3A soccer

In the title game Saturday, Hug beat Truckee 5-1, for the Regional title, held at Alder Creek Middle School in Truckee.

It is believed to be the first girls soccer title in Hug High school history.

Hug opened in 1968, then moved to its new location this past summer.

Hug is 15-1-3 overall this year

On Friday, Hug beat South Tahoe 1-0, in two overtimes to advance to Saturday’s Regional Championship vs Truckee.

In Friday’s other semifinal, Truckee beat Elko, 5-1, on Friday to advance.

South Tahoe was the defending champion.

Girls 2A State Playoffs

The North Tahoe girls’ soccer team beat Sage Ridge, 5-2, on Saturday to defend its Class 2A state championships.

North Tahoe beat Incline, 4-0, on Friday in a semifinal to advance. Sage Ridge beat White Pine, 2-1 in the other semifinal.

Jim Krajewski covers high school and youth sports for the Reno Gazette Journal.