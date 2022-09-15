Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2022 longlist announced

Gaja Capital has announced the longlist of the Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2022, featuring 10 books that document impactful business stories from across the subcontinent, including the growth of Hatsun, India’s largest private Diary company; the rise of Tata Corporation; and the disruption of Xiaomi in the mobile market. The shortlist will be announced in November and the Winner in January 2022.

The books in the longlist are: Broke to Breakthrough: The Rise of India’s Largest Private Dairy Company by Harish Damodaran (Penguin Random House India); Disrupt and Conquer: How TTK Prestige Became a Billion Dollar Company by TT Jagannathan and Sandhya Mendonca (Penguin Random House India); Harsh Realities: The Making of Marico by Harsh Mariwala and Ram Charan (Penguin Random House India); Indomitable: A Working Woman’s Notes on Work, Life and Leadership by Arundhati Bhattacharya (HarperCollins India); Maverick Effect: The Inside Story of India’s IT Revolution by Harish Mehta (HarperCollins India); Rahul Bajaj: An Extraordinary Life by Gita Piramal (Penguin Random House India); Tata – The Global Corporation That Built India Capitalism by Mircea Raianu (Harvard University Press); The Ambuja Story: How a Group of Ordinary Men Created an Extraordinary Company by Narotam Sekhsaria (HarperCollins India); The Struggle And The Promise: Restoring India’s Potential by Naushad Forbes (HarperCollins India); and Xiaomi: How a Startup Disrupted the Market and Created a Cult Following by Jayadevan PK (HarperCollins India).

Last year’s Prize was won by Amrit Raj’s Indian Icon: A Cult Called Royal Enfield (Westland), and the 2020 Prize by Mint journalist Mihir Dalal for Big Billion Startup: The Untold Flipkart Story (Pan Macmillan India).

