Gainesville boys soccer wins fourth straight Alachua County Championship

The Alachua County Cup Trophy won’t need a change of address form after the Gainesville Hurricanes’ boys’ soccer team topped the Buchholz Bobcats 4-1 on Friday night from Citizens Field at Milton Lewis Stadium.

Since the county tournament’s Inception four years ago, the Hurricanes have gone on to be crowned Champs each time.

And although Gainesville once again hoisted the Trophy Friday, it didn’t come easy. In fact, the Championship Tilt required overtime as Buchholz connected on a last-second goal to tie the match at 1-1 at the end of regulation.

A look back at the semifinals:Buchholz, Gainesville advance to Alachua County Cup final

Here’s how the match shook out.

Both teams Strike at the end of regulation

After more than 75 minutes of scoreless action, the Hurricanes finally found the back of the net in the 77th minute of regulation as Gainesville senior Brendan Foley caught Buchholz’s senior goalie, Phillip Carcaba, out of position and pushed a shot through.

And considering the Bobcats had yet to score through the first 77 minutes, the chance of a comeback seemed slim.

However, Buchholz would get an opportunity at a corner kick, where senior Reed Rousseau sent the ball towards senior Luke Smith, who popped a header into the back of the net with seconds to play.

While Gainesville would have loved to have come away with the win in regulation, head Coach Basil Benjamin was sure to find the positives in the overtime opportunity.

“I was thinking that was great for us,” Benjamin said. “Usually I’m always trying to tell them that the last second of the game counts. You have to be serious, you have to defend hard. So for that to happen to us, it’s good. Especially with Playoffs coming up because that’s going to be fresh in their brains.”

Gainesville’s late addition Isaac Gugel comes through in OT

Isaac Gugel, a senior, joined the Hurricanes midway through the season. He had returned to Gainesville after a two-year stint in Spain, where he played for a soccer club based out of Madrid. Gugel played his freshman season at Eastside.

“We didn’t think he’d be able to play,” Benjamin said of Gugel. “He had injuries and he had to fight through them throughout the season. But he’s done a good job rehabbing.”

Gugel could’ve fooled anyone Friday night, especially in overtime as he served as the Hurricanes’ Catalyst on offense.

The Bobcats and Hurricanes played two 10-minute periods in overtime and Gugel scored in each of them. First to make the score 2-1 with 2:30 to play in the first overtime period and then delivering the dagger with one minute to play in the final period, giving Gainesville a comfortable 4-1 lead.

“They cause issues for the opponent,” Benjamin said. “He’s a guy who can score goals, but he can also create goals. So for them trying to defend him, it’s quite a conundrum, I’m sure.”

Both teams look to apply Championship experience into the Playoffs

Friday night’s Championship battle was the last regular-season game for both programs. Now, a new season begins as district tournaments approach, followed by the state playoffs.

Gainesville is primed nicely for a deep postseason run considering its No. 1 ranking in Class 6A, which is the same classification Buchholz competes in. The Bobcats’ ability to force overtime Friday night was an encouraging sign for head Coach Phillip Journey.

“This is a great game for the postseason,” Journey said. “To bring up the play to this level, to be in there in a 1-1 tie with the top-ranked team in the state… We’re right there.”

The Hurricanes and Bobcats will learn their district tournament seedings next week.