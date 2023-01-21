Gahanna Graduate Jaden Lunger named school’s boys soccer Coach

Having graduated from Gahanna Lincoln in 2014 after a successful career as a central defender on the boys soccer team, Jaden Lunger dreamed of returning to his alma mater to lead the program.

Pending school board approval, Lunger will fulfill that dream as the successor to Matt Kovach, who stepped down after guiding the Lions for nine seasons.

“It’s surreal,” Lunger said. “It’s not easy leaving (Columbus) Academy, but this is a dream come true for me as a coach. This is an opportunity I didn’t see coming until further down in life for me. I’m really excited, nervous, anxious, a bunch of different things.”

Lunger, 26, coached the Academy boys team for two seasons. The Vikings won their 15th district title this past season before losing to Cincinnati Wyoming 6-0 in a Division II regional final to finish 15-6.

