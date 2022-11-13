Gaffney’s goal decisive as Delvin win thriller

Delvin duo Denise McGrath and Olivia Kelleghan in action against Jade Shannon of Annacurra. Photo: Maureen Ahearn



AIB Leinster Junior ‘B’ Camogie Championship Semi-Final: Delvin 4-7, Annacurra (Wicklow) 3-6 (after extra-time)

Gerry Buckley reports

An opportunist goal in extra-time by sub Kate Gaffney was enough to propel Delvin to this season’s Leinster junior ‘B’ camogie final in Kinnegad Yesterday (Saturday) afternoon.

The Valley ladies putting a sluggish first half display behind them to deservedly edge out Wicklow representatives Annacurra in a rip-roaring Encounter played in reasonably pleasant conditions.

The well-supported girls in gold and blue took an early lead when powerful corner forward Nadine Fitzgerald kicked the sliotar to the net in the fifth minute.

With their midfield duo on top, the visitors – who had the aid of a slight wind blowing towards the scoreboard end of the ground – looked the better side in the first moiety, and points from Aisling Shannon and Fitzgerald in the 17th and 18th minutes respectively put them five points to the good.

A great run by Karen Gaffney almost led to Delvin’s first score, Linda Clune unlucky to see her effort come back off the post. Siofra Byrne raised Annacurra’s second green flag in the 22nd minute, a point attempt Entering the net via the crossbar.

A great free by Denise McGrath opened the winners’ account in the 29th minute. A successful Emma Doyle free in added-time left the Wicklow ladies ahead by 2-3 to 0-1 at the interval.

The maroon and white-clad outfit were much sharper on the change of ends. Half-time sub Linda Kenny was unlucky not to find the net at the end of a McGrath free before Olivia Kelleghan and Fitzgerald (against the run of play) traded points.

Gaffney scored a great solo goal in the 39th minute and a point quickly followed from the stick of McGrath. The strong-running Áine Newman teed up McGrath for a delightful goal in the 45th minute, reducing the gap to the bare minimum (2-4 to 2-3).

Six minutes later, Kenny found the net at the end of a McGrath free, but Fitzgerald replied within a minute by rifling home her second goal. The respective number 13s, McGrath (a ’45’) and Fitzgerald (a Spectacular score) exchanged points. With seconds remaining in normal time, McGrath kept her composure to equalize (3-5 apiece) from a ’45’.

Less than two minutes into extra-time, Niamh Shannon was red-carded for an off-the-ball incident on the advice of the linesman on the stand side. The only score of the first period came when sub Kate Gaffney pulled on the Loose sliotar from close range, to leave Shane Cummins’ troops ahead by 4-5 to 3-5.

Scores were also hard to come by in the second ten-minute period. Doyle slotted over her second free for the losers, but Newman canceled this out with a wonderful individual score.

In a tense finale, McGrath copper-fastened Delvin’s place in the decider with a great free in the dying moments.

Scorers – Delvin: D McGrath 1-5 (0-2f, 0-2’45’), L Kenny, Karen Gaffney and Kate Gaffney 1-0 each, Á Newman and O Kelleghan 0-1 each. Annacurra: N Fitzgerald 2-3, S Byrne 1-0, E Doyle 0-2 (2f), A Shannon 0-1.

Delvin: Courtney Carroll; Mags McQuillan, Niamh Cogan, Liz Zinchenko; Darcey Ryan, Karen Gaffney, Elaine Farrelly; Áine Newman, Ciara Higgins; Olivia Kelleghan, Emily Leavy, Deirdre Barry; Denise McGrath, Hannah Kelleghan, Linda Clune. Subs used: Linda Kenny for H Kelleghan (ht), Clodagh Reilly for Barry (51), Kate Gaffney for Clune (53).

Annacurra: Fiona McAllister; Claire Byrne, Colleen Clune, Caoimhe Murphy; Jade Shannon, Sarah Lifely, Niamh Shannon; Laci-Jane Shannon, Isabelle Doyle; Aisling Shannon, Hannah Doyle, Siofra Byrne; Nadine Fitzgerald, Leanne Lifely, Emma Doyle. Subs used: Juliette Ní Chonaill for C Byrne (53), Chloe Cullen for A Shannon (ht, e/t).

Ref: Liz Dempsey (Kilkenny).