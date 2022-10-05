Get up close and personal with the enchanting world of Exquisite Miniatures by Wes & Rachelle Siegrist. This American married duo mesmerizes viewers with their tiny Treasures that measure less than 9 square inches, and exhibit their work with magnifying glasses so that you can find even more Astonishing detail as you step into the small world of true miniature art.

Exquisite Miniatures consists of 50 eye-catching paintings including landscapes, portraits, still lifes, wildlife, and more on view in the Zoe Golloway Gallery at the Gadsden Arts Center & Museum through Dec. 17, 2022.

Wes and Rachelle Siegrist first became interested in miniature art in 1987 and 1990, respectively. As miniaturists they are faced with not only the creative challenges, but physical ones as well. They have to maintain a steady hand, make small consecutive strokes for long periods of time, and at times struggle to see the area they are attempting to paint.

Even under the limitations of size and scale, the Siegrists are able to deliver incredible detail and texture in this super-realistic work.

The Siegrists use a very time-consuming process in these paintings, stippling hundreds of tiny marks to visually blend the surrounding areas. The end result is a beautiful amalgamation of dots that create photo realism.

The rich depth of color in many of the Siegrists’ still life paintings was achieved through multiple layers of transparent watercolor, rendering a beautiful soft glow. The Siegrists often travel and take Photographs from which to paint, and for them, painting happy Memories of life experiences brings them great joy.

Gadsden Arts is open Tuesdays – Saturdays 10 am – 5 pm Exhibition admission is free for all children 17 & under, Gadsden Arts members, and children’s Field Trip participants; $3 per adult student, and $10 per nonmember adult. Everyone is welcome to purchase a Gadsden Arts Membership. Admission is free for the Fletcher Museum Shop and ArtZone. The ArtZone is open every Saturday from 10 am-5 pm, and free Art @ Home Kits are available for all visiting families. For more information, visit gadsdenarts.org

