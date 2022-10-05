Gadsden Arts exhibit shows married artists’ ‘Exquisite Miniatures’

Get up close and personal with the enchanting world of Exquisite Miniatures by Wes & Rachelle Siegrist. This American married duo mesmerizes viewers with their tiny Treasures that measure less than 9 square inches, and exhibit their work with magnifying glasses so that you can find even more Astonishing detail as you step into the small world of true miniature art.

Exquisite Miniatures consists of 50 eye-catching paintings including landscapes, portraits, still lifes, wildlife, and more on view in the Zoe Golloway Gallery at the Gadsden Arts Center & Museum through Dec. 17, 2022.

Wes and Rachelle Siegrist first became interested in miniature art in 1987 and 1990, respectively. As miniaturists they are faced with not only the creative challenges, but physical ones as well. They have to maintain a steady hand, make small consecutive strokes for long periods of time, and at times struggle to see the area they are attempting to paint.

