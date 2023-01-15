Gadkari calls for promoting Marathi literature

Staff Reporter

“Literature’s greater purpose is to educate. Social life cannot progress without the right thoughts, beliefs and philosophies. But such information gets accumulated as history and fails in transmitting to the younger generation. It is our job as firm Believers of literature, especially Marathi literature, to take initiatives and promote it,” said Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister, Road Transport and Highways, at Sanskrutik Sankul of Vidarbha Sahitya Sangh (VSS), on Saturday. VSS, celebrating its 100th anniversary, organized a felicitation ceremony.

Speaking at the event, Gadkari fondly recalled participating in competitions as a child and accompanying Atal Behari Vajpayee to Marathi plays in the city.

The Union Minister said, “I have had the excellent opportunity to listen to prolific authors and speakers, because of VSS. But today’s generation hasn’t been so lucky. It is our responsibility to take adequate action and initiatives to introduce our sons and daughters to the thoughts and writings of such great writers. It may be a popular thing to say that people are not interested in Marathi, but I’d like to argue that they are.”