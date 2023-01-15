Gadkari calls for promoting Marathi literature
Staff Reporter
“Literature’s greater purpose is to educate. Social life cannot progress without the right thoughts, beliefs and philosophies. But such information gets accumulated as history and fails in transmitting to the younger generation. It is our job as firm Believers of literature, especially Marathi literature, to take initiatives and promote it,” said Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister, Road Transport and Highways, at Sanskrutik Sankul of Vidarbha Sahitya Sangh (VSS), on Saturday. VSS, celebrating its 100th anniversary, organized a felicitation ceremony.
Speaking at the event, Gadkari fondly recalled participating in competitions as a child and accompanying Atal Behari Vajpayee to Marathi plays in the city.
The Union Minister said, “I have had the excellent opportunity to listen to prolific authors and speakers, because of VSS. But today’s generation hasn’t been so lucky. It is our responsibility to take adequate action and initiatives to introduce our sons and daughters to the thoughts and writings of such great writers. It may be a popular thing to say that people are not interested in Marathi, but I’d like to argue that they are.”
Celebrating a Legacy of 100 years, VSS felicitated literary personalities from Maharashtra under multiple categories, including Dr Devendra Punse (PL Deshpande Smruti Lekhan Puraskar); Vishal Mohod (VK Chourghade Smruti Kathalekhan Puraskar); Dr Rajendra Rangrav Raut (YK Deshpande Smruti Shastriya Lekhan Puraskar); Kiran Shivhari Dongerdive (Kusumanil Smruti Samiksha Puraskar); Dr Ashok Palwekar (Sharchandra Muktibodh Smruti Kavita Lekhan Puraskar); Air Vice Marshal (retd) Suryakant Chafekar (Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Smruti Atmaharitra Lekhan Puraskar); Varsha Dhoke (VN Deshpande Smruti Leela Lekhan Puraskar); Madhavi Jumde (Dr MG Deshmukh Smruti Santsahitya Puraskar); Dr Nitin Karmarkar and Meghraj Meshram (Navodit Sahitya Lekhan Puraskar); Nitin Rindhe (Kavivarya Grace Smruti Yugvani Lekhan Puraskar); Pravin Khapre (Harikisan Agrawal Smruti Patrakarita Puraskar); Seema Shete, Rajan Lakhe, Mandira Ganguly, Meenal Joshi, Pramodini Tapas, Dr Veena Ganu and Prashant Panwelkar (Shatabdi Vishesh Puraskar); Dr Mahesh Kharat (PB Bhave Smruti Rajyasthariya Puraskar); P Vitthal (Kavi Shridhar Shanware Smruti Rajyasthariya Puraskar); Dr Suresh Sawant (Dr Asha Savdekar Smruti Rajyasthariya Puraskar). Gondvan Branch, Chandrapur received the Sarvotkrushta Shakha Puraskar. Dr Harishchandra Borkar was conferred with GT Madkholkar Smruti Jeevanvrati Puraskar. Upon receiving the award, Dr Harishchandra Borkar said, “I dedicate this award to the hands that write and the eyes that read. I come from a generation of people who have read both, the classics and the contemporary. We have read and written in the dark and under the electric bulb too. This award is for my Readers too, they have given me love, honor and glory.”
Present at the event, Veteran Theater artist Mahesh Elkunchwar said, “I have seen VSS evolve and I think the time has come for the team to bridge the gap between various genres like Women’s works and children’s literature. It will help Vidarbha authors progress into a future of unparalleled growth.” Pradeep Datey, President, VSS while speaking at the event, remembered Manohar Mhaisalkar with fond memories. “Vidarbha Sahitya Sangh is the result of all who have worked for it under different capacities. This celebration would be incomplete without remembering their effort,” he said. The program concluded with the recitation of Pasaydan. Dr Girish Gandhi, Dr Pinak Dande, Ashutosh Shewalkar, Vikas Sirpurkar, former Supreme Court Judge; Dr. Chandrashekhar Meshram were present. The program proceedings were conducted by Vivek Aalone and Vrushali Deshpande while Dr Gajanand Nare proposed a vote of thanks.
