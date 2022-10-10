Gabriel Martinelli’s opener for Arsenal was allowed to stand because of a VAR loophole

Gabriel Martinelli’s opening goal against Liverpool on Sunday was allowed to stand because of a loophole in VAR, it has been revealed.

The forward gave the Gunners a dream start at the Emirates when he ran through to score after just 58 seconds, sending home fans into ecstasy and condemning Jurgen Klopp’s side to more misery in what is now a dire run of form.

But reports have Revealed that Bukayo Saka’s Positioning when he received a ball from Ben White in the build-up meant none of the five cameras in the ground could spot Saka after White’s kick was pinpointed, meaning the offside lines couldn’t be drawn and officials were forced to stay with the on-field decision.

All VAR cameras in the ground are time-synced, but the issue arose through trying to fit White and Saka in the same frame.

The only camera that could spot both was the Tactical camera on the half-way line, but that specific camera isn’t calibrated to judge offsides.

VAR referee Darren England checked all Angles from technology provider Hawk-Eye, but Saka was out of shot on all five cameras.

While there was debate the 21-year-old was ahead of the final Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold when the ball was played, replays generally seem to suggest he was onside.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (right) Revealed his frustrations with VAR after the game

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp explained his frustrations with VAR during the game after full time, but he was angered by the failure to award the Reds a penalty for a supposed handball by Gabriel rather than the awarding of Saka’s goal.

Early on in the first half, Diogo Jota tried to play a pass into the penalty area and the ball struck the Brazilian’s arm at close distance.

Liverpool’s appeals were waved away and a quick VAR check confirmed referee Michael Oliver’s on-field decision, much to Klopp’s anger.