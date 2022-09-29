Gabriel Announces Launch Of New Shock Selector Video, Website Support And Literature Now Available Online

Gabriel (Ride Control, LLC), a global leader and industry expert in ride control, announces the launch of their new video Which is the Best Shock or Strut for My Vehicle?, now available online at Gabriel.com. Gabriel offers a variety of ride control options for many different vehicle applications, including Automotive OE replacement, sport and off road driving, historic and classic vehicles, light and occasional towing/hauling, heavy and frequent towing/hauling, severe duty/fleet use, all the way up to commercial vehicle fleets. This new video is created to help customers learn the primary purpose of each Gabriel shock absorber product line, along with their most important features and benefits they provide for each specific application.

To add additional support for their customers’ shock selection needs, Gabriel provides a suite of informative ways to interact with the shock selector data. This includes their new

online Shock Selector by Application tool to complement their Gabriel.com part finder. Here, users can input their primary application and the Shock Selector tool will take them directly to the appropriate product webpage, providing them with all of the product features and benefits they will receive with this superior Gabriel product.

Gabriel’s Shock Selector video and website tool are accompanied with a new flyer that outlines each of the product lines by recommended application, along with a features and benefits listing to make customers enjoy the best Gabriel option for their application. The new Shock Selector website lookup tool, video, and flyer are all available on Gabriel.com, with the latter two located on the Resources & Training main menu within their Marketing Support option. There is also a direct link to contact the Gabriel Marketing Team with questions or support requests. For more information on Gabriel’s quality ride control products, marketing support, training, online catalog lookups and more, visit Gabriel.com.