Gabe Hall, DT, Baylor | NFL Draft Player Profile

Gabe Hall has firmly put his name on the NFL draft Radar with an imposing frame and athleticism that backs up his massive profile. The Baylor defensive tackle is set to be a name to know for NFL fans of every team.

Gabe Hall NFL Draft Profile

Position: Defensive Tackle

School: Baylor

Year: Redshirt-Junior

Height/Weight: 6’6″, 296

Hall is a former three-star defensive tackle hailing from Waller High School in Waller, Texas. The big man made his name as a game-wreaker early on at Waller and earned All-District honors as a junior. He signed with Baylor out of high school despite offers from Tennessee, Ole Miss, Arizona, and Colorado, among others.

As a true freshman, Hall burst onto the scene with a blocked kick and eight appearances. That time spent on special teams and blocking units showcased his versatility and potential immediate impact at the next level. He missed the final four games of his first year at Baylor due to an injury that ultimately had an impact on his next season, where he appeared in just one game.

Bouncing back during his redshirt sophomore season in 2021, Hall played in all 13 games, starting eight, and wreaked havoc with six sacks and seven tackles for loss.

His game-changing ability was on display in a Matchup with Kansas State in 2021, where he recorded three sacks and four total tackles. He entered 2022 with preseason All-Big 12 Third Team Mentions from various publications and has put forth a career year this fall.

Through Week 10, Hall has accumulated a career-high 27 total tackles and has 3.5 sacks, as he’s found his pace and gotten after the quarterback incredibly well.

Gabe Hall Scouting Report

Strengths

Play strength

Immovable force

Counter spin move

Plus length

High motor

Versatility

Vicious first step

Areas for Improvement

Limited pass-rush Arsenal

Playside Discipline

Plays too tall at times

Can over-pursue in run defense

Struggles to disengage

Isn’t uber-athletic

Baylor DT Gabe Hall Current Draft Projection

As it currently stands, Hall has a lot left to answer about his potential at the next level. He’s an incredibly strong athlete but is uber-reliant upon that strength.

There’s a lot to like about Hall, given his massive frame, but until he can channel his strength through his frame, he remains a moldable player waiting to be molded.

Hall has great tools at his disposal, both physically and athletically. That said, until he unlocks the proverbial toolbox, the potential in his game will also remain locked away.

The NFL draft is the next step for Hall, but that may not be until the 2024 NFL Draft. The redshirt junior has another year of eligibility and may be best suited to return to college football next season and hone his craft.

Hall has Massive upside, nearly as Massive as his frame is, and could further his case as a potential Day 2 NFL draft pick if he Returns and sees great success. An NFL team would surely take a stab in the later rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft if he were to enter, but a higher status can certainly be obtained with more Collegiate experience and development.