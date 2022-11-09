Gabe Cupps Signs National Letter of Intent With Indiana Basketball

Gabe Cupps is officially a Hoosier.

The four-star point guard signed his national letter of intent with Indiana University on Wednesday alongside his family at Centerville High School in Ohio.

The fall signing period opened on Wednesday and runs from Nov. 9-16. Cupps has been verbally committed to Indiana since Nov. 16, 2021, but Wednesday made it official.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button